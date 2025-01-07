iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brand Concepts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

478
(0.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:14:48 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Brand Concepts Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

42.79

71.28

81.8

68.36

yoy growth (%)

-39.96

-12.86

19.65

9.64

Raw materials

-23.89

-32.35

-39.56

-32

As % of sales

55.82

45.38

48.36

46.81

Employee costs

-7.53

-14.08

-12.52

-9.76

As % of sales

17.6

19.75

15.3

14.28

Other costs

-14.43

-20.6

-21.55

-19.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.72

28.9

26.34

27.99

Operating profit

-3.06

4.24

8.16

7.45

OPM

-7.15

5.95

9.98

10.91

Depreciation

-1.12

-1.46

-1.17

-1.29

Interest expense

-4.6

-4.36

-3.36

-3.34

Other income

0.09

0.19

0.15

0.2

Profit before tax

-8.69

-1.39

3.77

3.03

Taxes

2.38

0.28

-1.1

-0.78

Tax rate

-27.38

-20.49

-29.34

-25.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.31

-1.1

2.66

2.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-6.31

-1.1

2.66

2.24

yoy growth (%)

469.84

-141.54

18.73

56.35

NPM

-14.75

-1.55

3.26

3.28

Brand Concepts : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Brand Concepts Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.