Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
42.79
71.28
81.8
68.36
yoy growth (%)
-39.96
-12.86
19.65
9.64
Raw materials
-23.89
-32.35
-39.56
-32
As % of sales
55.82
45.38
48.36
46.81
Employee costs
-7.53
-14.08
-12.52
-9.76
As % of sales
17.6
19.75
15.3
14.28
Other costs
-14.43
-20.6
-21.55
-19.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.72
28.9
26.34
27.99
Operating profit
-3.06
4.24
8.16
7.45
OPM
-7.15
5.95
9.98
10.91
Depreciation
-1.12
-1.46
-1.17
-1.29
Interest expense
-4.6
-4.36
-3.36
-3.34
Other income
0.09
0.19
0.15
0.2
Profit before tax
-8.69
-1.39
3.77
3.03
Taxes
2.38
0.28
-1.1
-0.78
Tax rate
-27.38
-20.49
-29.34
-25.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.31
-1.1
2.66
2.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.31
-1.1
2.66
2.24
yoy growth (%)
469.84
-141.54
18.73
56.35
NPM
-14.75
-1.55
3.26
3.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.