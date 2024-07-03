iifl-logo-icon 1
Brand Concepts Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

192.51

121.55

59.62

23.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

192.51

121.55

59.62

23.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.16

0.38

0.44

0.07

Total Income

193.67

121.93

60.07

23.71

Total Expenditure

170.01

105.54

55.23

28.49

PBIDT

23.66

16.39

4.83

-4.78

Interest

4.61

3.83

3.73

3.37

PBDT

19.04

12.55

1.1

-8.14

Depreciation

4.16

2.48

1.74

0.85

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.11

0.74

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.13

1.34

-0.39

-0.2

Reported Profit After Tax

9.89

7.99

-0.26

-8.8

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.68

7.76

-0.26

-8.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.14

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.68

7.62

-0.26

-8.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.96

7.44

-0.24

-8.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.11

10.58

10.58

10.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.29

13.48

8.1

-20.21

PBDTM(%)

9.89

10.32

1.84

-34.41

PATM(%)

5.13

6.57

-0.43

-37.2

Brand Concepts: Related NEWS

