Brand Concepts Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
192.51
121.55
59.62
23.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
192.51
121.55
59.62
23.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.16
0.38
0.44
0.07
Total Income
193.67
121.93
60.07
23.71
Total Expenditure
170.01
105.54
55.23
28.49
PBIDT
23.66
16.39
4.83
-4.78
Interest
4.61
3.83
3.73
3.37
PBDT
19.04
12.55
1.1
-8.14
Depreciation
4.16
2.48
1.74
0.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.11
0.74
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.13
1.34
-0.39
-0.2
Reported Profit After Tax
9.89
7.99
-0.26
-8.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.68
7.76
-0.26
-8.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.14
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.68
7.62
-0.26
-8.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.96
7.44
-0.24
-8.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.11
10.58
10.58
10.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.29
13.48
8.1
-20.21
PBDTM(%)
9.89
10.32
1.84
-34.41
PATM(%)
5.13
6.57
-0.43
-37.2
