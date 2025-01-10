Brand Concepts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.13
10.58
10.58
10.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.13
17.44
7.79
7.07
Net Worth
56.26
28.02
18.37
17.65
Minority Interest
Debt
63.27
35.13
32.35
34.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.49
0.87
0.29
0
Total Liabilities
120.02
64.02
51.01
52.32
Fixed Assets
39.6
15.33
9.89
7.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.47
0.47
0.24
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.73
3.59
4.05
3.87
Networking Capital
71.53
38.66
33.34
38.99
Inventories
51.44
30.76
22.31
21.83
Inventory Days
186.19
Sundry Debtors
48.88
32
30.11
34.28
Debtor Days
292.38
Other Current Assets
13.2
8.03
6.08
5.86
Sundry Creditors
-34.18
-27.05
-20.49
-19.77
Creditor Days
168.62
Other Current Liabilities
-7.81
-5.08
-4.67
-3.21
Cash
5.69
5.97
3.48
2.15
Total Assets
120.02
64.02
51
52.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.