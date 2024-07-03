Brand Concepts Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
250.62
163.22
86.17
42.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
250.62
163.22
86.17
42.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.38
0.62
0.61
1.53
Total Income
252
163.84
86.77
44.33
Total Expenditure
222.93
141.98
78.42
44.51
PBIDT
29.07
21.85
8.36
-0.18
Interest
6.29
4.94
4.81
5.59
PBDT
22.78
16.91
3.54
-5.77
Depreciation
6.19
3.46
2.5
2.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.88
1.82
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.24
1.6
0.29
-2.27
Reported Profit After Tax
10.96
10.04
0.76
-6.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.88
9.78
0.63
-6.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.18
0
0.44
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.88
9.6
0.63
-6.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.07
9.36
0.54
-5.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
5
0
0
Equity
11.13
10.58
10.58
10.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.59
13.38
9.7
-0.42
PBDTM(%)
9.08
10.36
4.1
-13.48
PATM(%)
4.37
6.15
0.88
-14.72
