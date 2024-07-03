iifl-logo-icon 1
Brand Concepts Ltd Annually Results

475.15
(-0.06%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:44:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

250.62

163.22

86.17

42.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

250.62

163.22

86.17

42.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.38

0.62

0.61

1.53

Total Income

252

163.84

86.77

44.33

Total Expenditure

222.93

141.98

78.42

44.51

PBIDT

29.07

21.85

8.36

-0.18

Interest

6.29

4.94

4.81

5.59

PBDT

22.78

16.91

3.54

-5.77

Depreciation

6.19

3.46

2.5

2.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.88

1.82

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.24

1.6

0.29

-2.27

Reported Profit After Tax

10.96

10.04

0.76

-6.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

10.88

9.78

0.63

-6.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.18

0

0.44

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

10.88

9.6

0.63

-6.74

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.07

9.36

0.54

-5.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

5

0

0

Equity

11.13

10.58

10.58

10.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.59

13.38

9.7

-0.42

PBDTM(%)

9.08

10.36

4.1

-13.48

PATM(%)

4.37

6.15

0.88

-14.72

