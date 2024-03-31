To,

The Members of

Brand Concepts Limited,

Indore

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Brand Concepts Limited, ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as amended in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each key audit matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the ‘Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matters A. Revenue Recognition Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to rebates and discounts. We performed substantive testing by selecting samples of rebate and discount transactions recorded during the year and comparing the parameters used in the calculation of the rebate and discounts with the relevant source documents to assess whether the methodology adopted in the calculation of the rebates and discounts was in accordance with the terms and conditions approved by the management. Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues. B. Valuation of Inventory We identified this matter as key audit matter in our audit due to the materiality of the value of inventories, and the numerous SKUs and high volume of movement in the inventory. Assessment of the design, implementation and operational effectiveness of the relevant controls in place in the inventory management and measurement process. Evaluation of the inventory costing methodology and valuation policy established by management, including compliance with the applicable accounting standard. Assessment of the inventory costing methodology and valuation policy maintained and applied in the IT system. Assessing the analysis and assessment made by the management with respect to slow moving and obsolete inventory. Verification of the determination of net realizable value on a representative sample basis.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information when it becomes available and in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Companys Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements in terms of the requirements of the Act that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and statement of changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements by the Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the respective Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The respective Board of Directors of the Company are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the company included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with Ind AS, included in these standalone Ind AS financial statements have been audited by the predecessor auditor. The report of the predecessor auditor on the comparative financial information dated May 25, 2023, expressed an unmodified opinion.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure a" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid standalone financial statements.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid standalone financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and reports of the other auditors.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and explanations provided to us, the managerial remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 40 of the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material forceable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, and read with Note 46(4) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, and read with Note 46(5) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. (a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of dividend declared with respect to financial year ending on March 31, 2023isinaccordancewithSection123oftheAct to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. (b) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed any dividend for the year ended on March 31, 2024 vi. Based on our examination on test check basis, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A - Referred to in paragraph under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date of Brand Concepts Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The records of Property, Plant, and Equipment are pending for updation with respect to the additions/ deletions made during the year. (B) The records of intangible assets are pending for updation with respect to the additions/ deletions made during the year.

(b) The management has physically verified the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company during the year and no major discrepancy was observed. The management has adopted physical verification in a phased manner so that all the Property, Plant & Equipment are covered within a period of three years. (c) There are no immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), therefore clause (c) of para (i) of the said Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (previously known as Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ii. (a) Inventory has been physically verified by management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed in respect of such inventories.

(b) During the year, The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions during the year based on security of current assets of the Company. The monthly returns or statements filed by the Company with the banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company other than those set out below (Refer Note 46(1)) of the standalone financial statements;

(H In Lakhs)

Quarter Particulars of Security Provided As per Books of Accounts reported in the quarterly return/ statement Amount of Difference Reasons for material discrepancies Jun-23 Inventory 3,155 3,120 35 Generally, Debit note and Credit notes related Trade Receivables 4,552 4,781 (229) to Purchase and sales are finalized post submission of monthly statement, Managment Sep-23 Inventory 3,987 3,573 414 cant hold submission of monthly statement Trade Receivables 5,699 6,098 (399) more than 10 days of subsequent month so there will be difference. Reversal of Goods Dec-23 Inventory 5,173 5,017 156 in transit is done on quarterly basis which Trade Receivables 4,920 4,925 (5) will make difference in monthly statements. Variance in Debtors reported in Statement Mar-24 Inventory 5,144 4,986 158 are restricted to "Debtors up to 120 Days" Trade Receivables 4,888 4,137 751 whereas in books debtors are as of date.

iii. During the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iv. During the year, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, provisions of sections 185 & 186 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. Maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, Income-Tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at the year ended on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date.

(b) There are no disputed dues on account of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the followings:

Particulars Nature of dues Period Amount (in Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Customs Act, 1962 Tax demanded plus penalty plus redemption fine January, 2015 - December, 2019 1,696.95 "Commissioner of Customs, Nhava Sheva - V, JNCH" Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax demanded after assessment AY 2014-15 103.19 Commissioner of Income Tax (A)

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously not recorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to lenders.

(b) The Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes. (e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate. The Company has no subsidiaries or joint ventures. (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate. The Company has no subsidiaries or joint ventures. x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer/ further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of equity shares during the year and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied and funds raised have been used for the purpose for which they were raised. xi. (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As per our information and according to the explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year. xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore, the provisions of clause (xii)(a), (xii)(b) and (xii)(c) of para 3 of the said order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the notes to standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit were considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Act and hence the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group, hence clause (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, in our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. There is no amount remained unspent under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 therefore clause (xx) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. Since this report is being issued in respect of standalone financial statements of the Company, hence clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable.

Annexure B - Referred to in paragraph (f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date of Brand Concepts Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of Brand Concepts Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.