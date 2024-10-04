|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Sep 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Newspaper publication - Notices calling NCLT convened meetings of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors. Notice of NCLT Convened Meeting of Unsecured Crediors on Friday 04th October 2024. Notice for adjournment of NCLT Convened Meeting of Unsecured Creditors for Scheme of Amalgamation on Friday 11th October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024) The Scrutinizer Report along with Voting Results for the Court Convene NCLT Meeting of Shareholders on 04th October 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024) Summary Proceeding of NCLT Convened Meeting of Unsecured Creditor of Brand Concepts Limited held on Friday, 11th October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.10.2024)
