Brand Concepts Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Brand Concepts Private Limited on 4th October, 2007. Subsequently, The Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Brand Concepts Limited on 8th December, 2017.Mr. Ganesh Dhoot, Mr. Arpit Dhoot, Ms. Kalpana Sharma and Mr. Rakesh Singhwi incorporated Brand Concepts Private Limited in year 2007. In 2010, the Promoter Mr. Pradeep Maheshwari took over the Company from Dhoot Family with an aim of developing licensed fashion and lifestyle brands in Bags, Travel Gears & Accessories for the Indian Market. Later on, in 2010, M/s. Pradeep Maheshwari HUF and IFF Overseas Pvt. Ltd. were introduced as New Promoters.Brand Concepts has emerged as a leading platform in licensed fashion and lifestyle products, with a focus on travel gear, bags, and accessories. It specializes in the manufacturing & retailing of bags, travel gear & fashion accessories for the Indian & International markets. The Company is a premier resource for licensed fashion and lifestyle brands in category - travel gears, bags and accessories. It is a leader in product design, quality and knowledge of the product based on its lengthy experience. The Company design and manufacture stylish and durable backpacks, including laptop bags, duffle gym bags, rucksacks and schoolbackpacks. It has a versatile collection of mens belts and wallets, including trendy to formal styles, featuring slim, durable designssuch as bifold and trifold options that easily fit into pockets or briefcases, crafted from leather and classic fabrics.The wide product portfolio includes, Luggage Trolleys, Backpacks, Business cases, Wallets, Belts, Women handbags & other fashion accessories. The Companys portfolio is enriched by globally recognised brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, United Colors of Benetton, Aeropostale, and its own in-house labels, Sugarush and The Vertical in the Indian market. It has exclusive franchise of Tommy Hilfiger and Trademark licenses of HEAD, AND and Global Desi. In addition to the licensed brands it launched two of own brands i.e. Sugarush (ladies hand bags) and The Vertical (backpacks).The Company came out with a Public Issue of 28,05,000 Equity Shares in January, 2018 by raising capital aggregating to Rs 12.62 Crores.