Brand Concepts Ltd Board Meeting

Brand Concepts CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
Brand Concepts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results both Standalone & Consolidated for the quarter/half year ended on 30th September 2024. For the Unaudited Financial Results both standalone and consolidated along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Yearly Ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Brand Concepts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 For the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Outcome for approving 17th AGM Notice
Board Meeting26 Jun 20244 Jul 2024
Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Circular Resolution Passed By Board Of Directors & Compensation Committee.
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Brand Concepts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the draft Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 For the Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited Financial results for the quarter & year ended on 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Feb 202427 Feb 2024
Brand Concepts Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome Of Circular Resolution Passed By The Board Of Directors And Compensation Committee For Allotment Of 25,000 Equity Shares Granted Under Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP- 2020).
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Brand Concepts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023. Outcome of the Meeting for the approval of the Standalone & Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Standalone & Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & nine month ended on 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Brand Concepts: Related News

No Record Found

