Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.38
3.81
3.81
3.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.02
68.06
52.03
40.69
Net Worth
94.4
71.87
55.84
44.5
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,168.45
|92.12
|2,71,254.83
|829.73
|0
|15,932.12
|341.61
Trent Ltd
TRENT
5,312
|113.41
|1,88,834.94
|422.59
|0.09
|4,781.25
|166.37
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
139
|137.62
|64,793.05
|107.28
|0
|1,468.65
|13.43
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
365.3
|317.65
|19,062.26
|14.94
|0
|616.03
|115.87
Cartrade Tech Ltd
CARTRADE
2,164.9
|121.56
|10,281.99
|22.99
|0
|66.38
|452.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Plot No. M-2, Anand Nagar,,
Additional MIDC, Ambernath (E),
Maharashtra - 421506
Tel: +91 73910 43825
Website: http://www.patelrpl.in
Email: cs@patelrpl.net
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Patel Retail Ltd
