Patel Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.38
3.81
3.81
3.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.02
68.06
52.03
40.69
Net Worth
94.4
71.87
55.84
44.5
Minority Interest
Debt
185.75
182.81
171.27
176.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
280.15
254.68
227.11
220.87
Fixed Assets
64.71
60.95
64.71
52.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.16
1.86
1.84
1.99
Networking Capital
209.65
188.56
146.76
158.05
Inventories
127
76.68
54.48
61.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
96.56
103.6
83.68
87.94
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
38.96
56.72
55.36
34.79
Sundry Creditors
-47.48
-42.82
-31.62
-23.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.39
-5.62
-15.14
-2.75
Cash
3.63
3.31
13.79
8.33
Total Assets
280.15
254.7
227.12
220.87
