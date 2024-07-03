iifl-logo-icon 1
Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd Share Price

100.5
(0.50%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open100.5
  • Day's High100.5
  • 52 Wk High133
  • Prev. Close100
  • Day's Low100.5
  • 52 Wk Low 76
  • Turnover (lac)2.01
  • P/E28.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)78.89
  • Div. Yield0.4
No Records Found

Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

100.5

Prev. Close

100

Turnover(Lac.)

2.01

Day's High

100.5

Day's Low

100.5

52 Week's High

133

52 Week's Low

76

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

78.89

P/E

28.07

EPS

3.58

Divi. Yield

0.4

Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:51 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jul-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.06%

Non-Promoter- 29.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.85

5.74

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.54

3.53

5.73

3.5

Net Worth

24.39

9.27

5.74

3.51

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

67.68

63.73

55.23

53.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.68

63.73

55.23

53.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.31

0.24

Other Income

0.36

0.03

0.64

0.03

Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajesh Emmanuel Francis

Whole-time Director

Manish Shivnarayan Pancholi

Independent Director

Kavin Dineshkumar Dave

Chairperson

Jennifer Rajesh Francis

Independent Director

Nishat Harshadray Brahmbhatt

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Atula Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd

Summary

Magson Retail and Distribution Limited was incorporated as Magson Retail And Distribution Pvt. Ltd. on 10 December, 2018 at Ahmedabad as a private limited company with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, name of the company was changed to Magson Retail And Distribution Ltd. pursuant to a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name on 20thDecember, 2022 at Gujarat.The Company is engaged in the retail and Distribution business of gourmet, frozen food and speciality foods. Currently company operates 26 retail stores/outlets for Grocery of which 16 are operated by the company and 7 are operated by franchise owners and 3 stores are operated under 2 joint ventures, MRDL operates all its stores under the registered brand name MagSon. The said stores/ outlets are located across Western India which includes one each in Thane, Maharashtra, Udaipur, Rajasthan, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Anand, Gujarat, Rajkot, Gujarat, Jamnagar, Gujarat and Gandhidham, Gujarat. Three store each in Surat, Gujarat, Vadodara, Gujarat and thirteen stores/outlets in Ahmedabad (including one chocolate store). The Companys product offerings are divided into categories like Frozen food Vegetarian and Non vegetarian, Premium Cheese and Dairy products, Exotic Vegetables and fruits, Ambient Products, Imported/ luxury Chocolates and Imported packed products. The brand was established in 2009 by Mr. Rajesh Francis and Mr. Manish Pancholi. As the promoters started expanding
Company FAQs

What is the Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd share price today?

The Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd is ₹78.89 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd is 28.07 and 3.23 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd is ₹76 and ₹133 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd?

Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -16.25%, 6 Month at 0.40%, 3 Month at 0.50% and 1 Month at 6.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.94 %

