SectorRetail
Open₹100.5
Prev. Close₹100
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.01
Day's High₹100.5
Day's Low₹100.5
52 Week's High₹133
52 Week's Low₹76
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)78.89
P/E28.07
EPS3.58
Divi. Yield0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.85
5.74
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.54
3.53
5.73
3.5
Net Worth
24.39
9.27
5.74
3.51
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
67.68
63.73
55.23
53.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.68
63.73
55.23
53.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.31
0.24
Other Income
0.36
0.03
0.64
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Emmanuel Francis
Whole-time Director
Manish Shivnarayan Pancholi
Independent Director
Kavin Dineshkumar Dave
Chairperson
Jennifer Rajesh Francis
Independent Director
Nishat Harshadray Brahmbhatt
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Atula Patel
Summary
Magson Retail and Distribution Limited was incorporated as Magson Retail And Distribution Pvt. Ltd. on 10 December, 2018 at Ahmedabad as a private limited company with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, name of the company was changed to Magson Retail And Distribution Ltd. pursuant to a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name on 20thDecember, 2022 at Gujarat.The Company is engaged in the retail and Distribution business of gourmet, frozen food and speciality foods. Currently company operates 26 retail stores/outlets for Grocery of which 16 are operated by the company and 7 are operated by franchise owners and 3 stores are operated under 2 joint ventures, MRDL operates all its stores under the registered brand name MagSon. The said stores/ outlets are located across Western India which includes one each in Thane, Maharashtra, Udaipur, Rajasthan, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Anand, Gujarat, Rajkot, Gujarat, Jamnagar, Gujarat and Gandhidham, Gujarat. Three store each in Surat, Gujarat, Vadodara, Gujarat and thirteen stores/outlets in Ahmedabad (including one chocolate store). The Companys product offerings are divided into categories like Frozen food Vegetarian and Non vegetarian, Premium Cheese and Dairy products, Exotic Vegetables and fruits, Ambient Products, Imported/ luxury Chocolates and Imported packed products. The brand was established in 2009 by Mr. Rajesh Francis and Mr. Manish Pancholi. As the promoters started expanding
The Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd is ₹78.89 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd is 28.07 and 3.23 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd is ₹76 and ₹133 as of 01 Jan ‘25
Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -16.25%, 6 Month at 0.40%, 3 Month at 0.50% and 1 Month at 6.80%.
