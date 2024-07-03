Summary

Magson Retail and Distribution Limited was incorporated as Magson Retail And Distribution Pvt. Ltd. on 10 December, 2018 at Ahmedabad as a private limited company with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, name of the company was changed to Magson Retail And Distribution Ltd. pursuant to a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name on 20thDecember, 2022 at Gujarat.The Company is engaged in the retail and Distribution business of gourmet, frozen food and speciality foods. Currently company operates 26 retail stores/outlets for Grocery of which 16 are operated by the company and 7 are operated by franchise owners and 3 stores are operated under 2 joint ventures, MRDL operates all its stores under the registered brand name MagSon. The said stores/ outlets are located across Western India which includes one each in Thane, Maharashtra, Udaipur, Rajasthan, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Anand, Gujarat, Rajkot, Gujarat, Jamnagar, Gujarat and Gandhidham, Gujarat. Three store each in Surat, Gujarat, Vadodara, Gujarat and thirteen stores/outlets in Ahmedabad (including one chocolate store). The Companys product offerings are divided into categories like Frozen food Vegetarian and Non vegetarian, Premium Cheese and Dairy products, Exotic Vegetables and fruits, Ambient Products, Imported/ luxury Chocolates and Imported packed products. The brand was established in 2009 by Mr. Rajesh Francis and Mr. Manish Pancholi. As the promoters started expanding

Read More