To,

Board of Directors

Magson Retails & Distribution Limited

(Formerly known as Magson Retail & Distribution Pvt Ltd)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of M/s. Magson Retail & Distribution Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet upto 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss, Cash Flow Statement and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its Profit for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Information other than the Financial statements and Auditors report thereon.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report including Annexures to Boards report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of the other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the

Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4 Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2015, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Company has provided for grautity liability based on Actuary valuation report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Said grautity liablity shown under Long term & short term provisions as per Actuary Valution Report which is unfunded liability provision.

3. As acquired by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtain all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss & Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements, comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refere to our seperate report in Annexure B.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i There is no pending litigation that may have impact on its financial statements.

ii The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

ii There is no amount to be transferred to Investors Eduction Protection Fund.

iv (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the v previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend of 4% (Previous year 5%) for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi Reporting on Audit Trail

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below and as explained in Note 43, the Company have used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same is operated for relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares:

a. In respect of the Company, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled in sofware (BUSY, Wondersoft) used for recording revenues at retail stores.

b. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated in accounting sofware (Tally) throughout the year. It was implemented in different branch accounts in phased manner.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For AMBALAL PATEL & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. : 100305W

Sd/-

CA Nikunj B Patalia

Partner

M. No.131220

UDIN : 24131220BKBZZL3860

Ahmedabad May 30, 2024

ANNEXURE A

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date.)

(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing particulars including quantitative details and situation of tangible and intengible assets.

(b) All fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the period but there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) There is no immovable assets held by the company and hence we are not required to comment upon relevant sub clause.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the period.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at the end of the period in respect of inventory and there are no material discrepancies were noticed;

(b) (i) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from any bank or financial institutions which is primarily secured By Hypothecation of stock and Book Debts;

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any Secured, unsecured loans to companies & firms listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013.

(iv) According to explanation given to us, In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, Company has complied the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposites including the amount deemed as deposit from public and hence the provision of section 73 and 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to Company.

(vi) The provisions of Section 148(1) of the Compnies Act,2013 relating to maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) The company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues Income-tax, GST, VAT ,custom duty, excise duty, cess, providend fund. According to the information and explanation given to us and the books and records examined by us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax , GST , VAT, custom duty, excise duty, cess, provident fund were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period exceeding six months from the date they became payable.

(b) On the basis of our examination of the documents and records, there is no disputed amount pending in respect of any statutory dues.

(viii) There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of accounts and that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (such as, search or survey or any other relevant provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961)

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the current year.

(b) The company is not declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) The term loans raised were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained and there is no deviation of purpose in the current year;

(d) Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for any long term purposes during the current year;

(e) The company has not entered into entered into any transaction to meet the obligation its of subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence this sub-clause is not applicable;

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has raised money by way of initial public offer of equity shares during the period. The company has raised Rs.13.74 crores and issued 21,14,000 equity shares at a premium of Rs.55 per share through IPO and listed on SME exchange of NSE on 6th July 2023 and the Funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. Company has done compliance with respective provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and other relevant laws.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment of equity shares and therefore, the provision of clause 3(x)(b) of the order are not applicable to the company. So, the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of Companies Act,2013 are not applicable and the Funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief no fraud on or by the company, has been noticed or reported by the company during the year.

b) We have not filed any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, with respect to the current year;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief, no whistleblower complaints have been received during the year by the company;

(xii) Since the company is not Nidhi Company, relevant clause of CARO, 2020 is not applicable to the company;

(xiii) According to information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the Accounting Standard 18.

(xiv) (a) The company is having an internal audit system which; in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its business;

b) We have taken into consideration reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit;

(xv) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and company has been complied the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi) (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the current year;

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India;

(d) The Group does not have more than one CIC as part of the Group;

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The reporting under Clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable as provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

(xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

For AMBALAL PATEL & CO.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Reg. No. : 100305W

Sd/-

CA Nikunj B Patalia

PARTNER

M.No.131220

Ahmedabad

May 30, 2024

UDIN : 24131220BKBZZL3860

Annexure B

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

1 We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Magson Retail & Distribution Limited as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & loss, Cash Flow Statement & notes forming part of financial statement.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2 Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required by The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

Auditors Responsibility

3 Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing (the Standards), issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4 Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5 We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6 Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7 Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8 In our opinion, Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the management of the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For AMBALAL PATEL & CO.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Reg. No. : 100305W

Sd/-

CA Nikunj B Patalia

PARTNER

M.No. 131220

UDIN : 24131220BKBZZL3860

Ahmedabad 30-05-2024