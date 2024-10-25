iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd Board Meeting

101.5
(4.64%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Magson Retail CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 23, 2024.
Board Meeting18 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202410 May 2024
Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 10, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on March 29, 2024. Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Filing of Disclosure of Reg. 30 and Outcome of Board Meeting by using Digital Signature Certificate. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/03/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
To consider other business matters. Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
To consider other business matters

Magson Retail: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.