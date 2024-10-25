Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 23, 2024.

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 10 May 2024

Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 10, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on March 29, 2024. Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Filing of Disclosure of Reg. 30 and Outcome of Board Meeting by using Digital Signature Certificate. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/03/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024

To consider other business matters. Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024