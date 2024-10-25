|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 23, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 10, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on March 29, 2024. Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Filing of Disclosure of Reg. 30 and Outcome of Board Meeting by using Digital Signature Certificate. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|To consider other business matters. Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|To consider other business matters
