iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd Balance Sheet

108.05
(11.39%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.85

5.74

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.54

3.53

5.73

3.5

Net Worth

24.39

9.27

5.74

3.51

Minority Interest

Debt

0.77

3.22

3.44

3.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0.07

0.06

0

Total Liabilities

25.22

12.56

9.24

7.38

Fixed Assets

4.67

4.54

4.76

2.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.09

Networking Capital

11.69

7.3

4.3

4.18

Inventories

8.09

9.37

6.12

6.41

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.79

1.64

1.37

1.09

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.87

3.67

2.51

2.14

Sundry Creditors

-2.08

-3.37

-2.67

-3.52

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.98

-4.01

-3.03

-1.94

Cash

8.86

0.71

0.2

0.25

Total Assets

25.23

12.56

9.26

7.38

Magson Retail : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.