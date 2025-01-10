Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.85
5.74
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.54
3.53
5.73
3.5
Net Worth
24.39
9.27
5.74
3.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0.77
3.22
3.44
3.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.07
0.06
0
Total Liabilities
25.22
12.56
9.24
7.38
Fixed Assets
4.67
4.54
4.76
2.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.09
Networking Capital
11.69
7.3
4.3
4.18
Inventories
8.09
9.37
6.12
6.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.79
1.64
1.37
1.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.87
3.67
2.51
2.14
Sundry Creditors
-2.08
-3.37
-2.67
-3.52
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.98
-4.01
-3.03
-1.94
Cash
8.86
0.71
0.2
0.25
Total Assets
25.23
12.56
9.26
7.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.