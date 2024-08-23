|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|0.4
|4
|Final
|Subject to the approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing 6th Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and recommended Final Dividend @ 4% i.e. Rs. 0.40/- per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, on 78,50,000 Equity Shares. Magson Retail And Distribution Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 18-Sep-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024)
