SectorAutomobile
Open₹30.15
Prev. Close₹30.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.2
Day's High₹30.8
Day's Low₹29.7
52 Week's High₹47.25
52 Week's Low₹27.6
Book Value₹31.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.13
P/E23.44
EPS1.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.16
2.04
2.04
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.61
5.19
5.09
2.65
Net Worth
16.77
7.23
7.13
3.65
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Katepalli Manideep
Whole Time Director
RAMAMOHAN THAMMINENI
Non Executive Director
Taj Unnissa Begum
Non Executive Director
VARUN JAIN
Independent Director
Archana Devi Raj
Independent Director
Rajesh Pamarti
Independent Director
Jignesh Purshottam Bellani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakshita Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bikewo Green Tech Ltd
Summary
Bikewo Green Tech Limited was incorporated on December 9, 2016 as Right Choice Automobiles Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Registrar of Companies Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Right Automobiles Private Limited dated February 14, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, at Hyderabad. Again, the Company name changed to Bikewo Green Tech Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 25, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana at Hyderabad. As a result of this, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Bikewo Green Tech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 14, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana at Hyderabad.The Company is an electric two wheeler retailer in India. It started business operations in 2016 and since its incorporation, the Company had been engaged in the business of buying and selling of used four wheelers from authorised dealers of reputed automobile brands. In 2022, with the advent of electrical vehicles in India, it diversified the business operations by venturing into marketing and selling of electric vehicles and sold franchise of the brand to ten dealers during the first quarter of FY 2022, for opening and operating stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The electric vehicle busin
The Bikewo Green Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bikewo Green Tech Ltd is ₹39.13 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bikewo Green Tech Ltd is 23.44 and 0.96 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bikewo Green Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bikewo Green Tech Ltd is ₹27.6 and ₹47.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Bikewo Green Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -36.51%, 3 Month at -26.02% and 1 Month at -8.95%.
