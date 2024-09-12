iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bikewo Green Tech Ltd Share Price

30
(-0.50%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.15
  • Day's High30.8
  • 52 Wk High47.25
  • Prev. Close30.15
  • Day's Low29.7
  • 52 Wk Low 27.6
  • Turnover (lac)7.2
  • P/E23.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.33
  • EPS1.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.13
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bikewo Green Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

30.15

Prev. Close

30.15

Turnover(Lac.)

7.2

Day's High

30.8

Day's Low

29.7

52 Week's High

47.25

52 Week's Low

27.6

Book Value

31.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.13

P/E

23.44

EPS

1.28

Divi. Yield

0

Bikewo Green Tech Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bikewo Green Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bikewo Green Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:26 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 37.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bikewo Green Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.16

2.04

2.04

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.61

5.19

5.09

2.65

Net Worth

16.77

7.23

7.13

3.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bikewo Green Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bikewo Green Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Katepalli Manideep

Whole Time Director

RAMAMOHAN THAMMINENI

Non Executive Director

Taj Unnissa Begum

Non Executive Director

VARUN JAIN

Independent Director

Archana Devi Raj

Independent Director

Rajesh Pamarti

Independent Director

Jignesh Purshottam Bellani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakshita Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bikewo Green Tech Ltd

Summary

Bikewo Green Tech Limited was incorporated on December 9, 2016 as Right Choice Automobiles Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Registrar of Companies Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Right Automobiles Private Limited dated February 14, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, at Hyderabad. Again, the Company name changed to Bikewo Green Tech Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 25, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana at Hyderabad. As a result of this, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Bikewo Green Tech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 14, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana at Hyderabad.The Company is an electric two wheeler retailer in India. It started business operations in 2016 and since its incorporation, the Company had been engaged in the business of buying and selling of used four wheelers from authorised dealers of reputed automobile brands. In 2022, with the advent of electrical vehicles in India, it diversified the business operations by venturing into marketing and selling of electric vehicles and sold franchise of the brand to ten dealers during the first quarter of FY 2022, for opening and operating stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The electric vehicle busin
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bikewo Green Tech Ltd share price today?

The Bikewo Green Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bikewo Green Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bikewo Green Tech Ltd is ₹39.13 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bikewo Green Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bikewo Green Tech Ltd is 23.44 and 0.96 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bikewo Green Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bikewo Green Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bikewo Green Tech Ltd is ₹27.6 and ₹47.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bikewo Green Tech Ltd?

Bikewo Green Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -36.51%, 3 Month at -26.02% and 1 Month at -8.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bikewo Green Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bikewo Green Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.48 %
Institutions - 0.34 %
Public - 37.18 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bikewo Green Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.