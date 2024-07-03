Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹15.2
Prev. Close₹15.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹15.2
Day's Low₹15.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹63.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.81
8.81
8.81
8.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.59
49.67
58.72
34.7
Net Worth
56.4
58.48
67.53
43.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
89.29
168.78
127.58
321.65
yoy growth (%)
-47.09
32.29
-60.33
2.92
Raw materials
-84.76
-162.06
-112.39
-292.68
As % of sales
94.93
96.01
88.09
90.99
Employee costs
-3.15
-4.21
-8.79
-9.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.83
-12.91
-14.22
-2.38
Depreciation
-1.51
-2
-2.11
-2.19
Tax paid
4.13
-0.62
4.18
0.63
Working capital
-6.34
-10.03
-12.07
-18.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.09
32.29
-60.33
2.92
Op profit growth
-16.38
-33.69
-240.08
-44.9
EBIT growth
-32.03
-26.35
-261.79
-5.17
Net profit growth
-15.72
34.76
473.39
101.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
175.16
128
322.86
308.91
292.89
Excise Duty
0
0.54
2.98
0
0
Net Sales
175.16
127.46
319.88
308.91
292.89
Other Operating Income
0.75
0.12
0.95
0
0.64
Other Income
0.23
0.16
3.14
0.27
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gopal Sitaram Jiwarajka
Whole Time Director & CFO
Tarun Jiwarajka
Independent Director
K S Mehta
Independent Director
Parmartha Saikia
Independent Director
Rachna Lodha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Salora International Ltd
Summary
Salora International Ltd. is the flagship company of Jiwarajka Group. The Company came a long way since its inception in 1968 and today commands a formidable presence both in the market. With a track record in manufacturing and distribution, it became a public listed company in 1993. The Company manufactures colour and B&W television sets and critical TV components like fly-back transformers, deflection yokes and loudspeakers. The Company has diversified business interests. The Company involves itself in the manufacturing and assembly of LED TVs, CRT TVs, TV Components, Home Theaters, Mobile Phone, Mobile Batteries & Chargers and also distribution of large variety of IT and Telecom Products, such as Laptops, Smart watches, trading of pricey smart phones etc.The company set up Matsushita Television and Audio (India) to manufacture colour televisions and audio systems under the Panasonic brand name in technical collaboration with Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Japan, commercial production of which commenced in Feb.95. The company has also tied-up with Matsushita to introduce Panasonic cordless telephones and new models of fax machines.Salora has the distinction of being the largest exporter of B&W TV sets during 1993-94 and has earned the status of Golden Export House from November, 1999. The company, besides its own products, also exports readymade garments, leather goods and various other items. A major exporter of cotton knitted garments, the company is planning to
Read More
The Salora International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salora International Ltd is ₹13.39 Cr. as of 16 Apr ‘19
The PE and PB ratios of Salora International Ltd is 0 and 1.18 as of 16 Apr ‘19
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salora International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salora International Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Apr ‘19
Salora International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.91%, 3 Years at -31.33%, 1 Year at -64.65%, 6 Month at -51.97%, 3 Month at -27.27% and 1 Month at -20.21%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.