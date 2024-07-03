Summary

Salora International Ltd. is the flagship company of Jiwarajka Group. The Company came a long way since its inception in 1968 and today commands a formidable presence both in the market. With a track record in manufacturing and distribution, it became a public listed company in 1993. The Company manufactures colour and B&W television sets and critical TV components like fly-back transformers, deflection yokes and loudspeakers. The Company has diversified business interests. The Company involves itself in the manufacturing and assembly of LED TVs, CRT TVs, TV Components, Home Theaters, Mobile Phone, Mobile Batteries & Chargers and also distribution of large variety of IT and Telecom Products, such as Laptops, Smart watches, trading of pricey smart phones etc.The company set up Matsushita Television and Audio (India) to manufacture colour televisions and audio systems under the Panasonic brand name in technical collaboration with Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Japan, commercial production of which commenced in Feb.95. The company has also tied-up with Matsushita to introduce Panasonic cordless telephones and new models of fax machines.Salora has the distinction of being the largest exporter of B&W TV sets during 1993-94 and has earned the status of Golden Export House from November, 1999. The company, besides its own products, also exports readymade garments, leather goods and various other items. A major exporter of cotton knitted garments, the company is planning to

