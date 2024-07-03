iifl-logo-icon 1
Salora International Ltd Share Price

15.2
(-0.65%)
Apr 16, 2019|11:45:52 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.2
  • Day's High15.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close15.3
  • Day's Low15.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value63.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Salora International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

15.2

Prev. Close

15.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

15.2

Day's Low

15.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

63.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Salora International Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

Salora International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Salora International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Salora International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.81

8.81

8.81

8.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.59

49.67

58.72

34.7

Net Worth

56.4

58.48

67.53

43.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

89.29

168.78

127.58

321.65

yoy growth (%)

-47.09

32.29

-60.33

2.92

Raw materials

-84.76

-162.06

-112.39

-292.68

As % of sales

94.93

96.01

88.09

90.99

Employee costs

-3.15

-4.21

-8.79

-9.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.83

-12.91

-14.22

-2.38

Depreciation

-1.51

-2

-2.11

-2.19

Tax paid

4.13

-0.62

4.18

0.63

Working capital

-6.34

-10.03

-12.07

-18.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.09

32.29

-60.33

2.92

Op profit growth

-16.38

-33.69

-240.08

-44.9

EBIT growth

-32.03

-26.35

-261.79

-5.17

Net profit growth

-15.72

34.76

473.39

101.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

175.16

128

322.86

308.91

292.89

Excise Duty

0

0.54

2.98

0

0

Net Sales

175.16

127.46

319.88

308.91

292.89

Other Operating Income

0.75

0.12

0.95

0

0.64

Other Income

0.23

0.16

3.14

0.27

0.28

Salora International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Salora International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gopal Sitaram Jiwarajka

Whole Time Director & CFO

Tarun Jiwarajka

Independent Director

K S Mehta

Independent Director

Parmartha Saikia

Independent Director

Rachna Lodha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Salora International Ltd

Summary

Salora International Ltd. is the flagship company of Jiwarajka Group. The Company came a long way since its inception in 1968 and today commands a formidable presence both in the market. With a track record in manufacturing and distribution, it became a public listed company in 1993. The Company manufactures colour and B&W television sets and critical TV components like fly-back transformers, deflection yokes and loudspeakers. The Company has diversified business interests. The Company involves itself in the manufacturing and assembly of LED TVs, CRT TVs, TV Components, Home Theaters, Mobile Phone, Mobile Batteries & Chargers and also distribution of large variety of IT and Telecom Products, such as Laptops, Smart watches, trading of pricey smart phones etc.The company set up Matsushita Television and Audio (India) to manufacture colour televisions and audio systems under the Panasonic brand name in technical collaboration with Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Japan, commercial production of which commenced in Feb.95. The company has also tied-up with Matsushita to introduce Panasonic cordless telephones and new models of fax machines.Salora has the distinction of being the largest exporter of B&W TV sets during 1993-94 and has earned the status of Golden Export House from November, 1999. The company, besides its own products, also exports readymade garments, leather goods and various other items. A major exporter of cotton knitted garments, the company is planning to
Company FAQs

What is the Salora International Ltd share price today?

The Salora International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Salora International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salora International Ltd is ₹13.39 Cr. as of 16 Apr ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Salora International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Salora International Ltd is 0 and 1.18 as of 16 Apr ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Salora International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salora International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salora International Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Apr ‘19

What is the CAGR of Salora International Ltd?

Salora International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.91%, 3 Years at -31.33%, 1 Year at -64.65%, 6 Month at -51.97%, 3 Month at -27.27% and 1 Month at -20.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Salora International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Salora International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

