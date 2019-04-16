Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.23
3.85
5.46
-25.5
Op profit growth
-248.18
-51.74
-2.51
14.98
EBIT growth
-279.33
-16.54
-1.7
-35.18
Net profit growth
357.64
208.48
153.04
-118.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-4.39
1.17
2.53
2.74
EBIT margin
-6.16
1.36
1.7
1.82
Net profit margin
-8.17
-0.71
-0.23
-0.09
RoCE
-5.62
2.89
3.24
3.19
RoNW
-3.42
-0.59
-0.16
-0.06
RoA
-1.86
-0.37
-0.11
-0.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.57
-5.45
-4.06
-4.41
Book value per share
80.47
92.21
126.45
127.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.6
-11.21
-11.13
-8.37
P/B
0.47
0.66
0.35
0.29
EV/EBIDTA
-16.94
15.98
9.69
8.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.99
-14.12
-40.13
-28.9
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
87.5
62.93
81.64
90.99
Inventory days
152.87
55.97
52.03
49.54
Creditor days
-52.55
-37.06
-33.33
-22.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.15
-0.62
-0.8
-0.89
Net debt / equity
0.82
0.69
0.34
0.39
Net debt / op. profit
-10.5
14.99
4.93
5.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.09
-90.83
-88.8
-87.95
Employee costs
-6.92
-3.03
-3.22
-3.29
Other costs
-9.37
-4.95
-5.43
-6
