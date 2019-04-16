iifl-logo-icon 1
Salora International Ltd Key Ratios

15.2
(-0.65%)
Apr 16, 2019|11:45:53 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.23

3.85

5.46

-25.5

Op profit growth

-248.18

-51.74

-2.51

14.98

EBIT growth

-279.33

-16.54

-1.7

-35.18

Net profit growth

357.64

208.48

153.04

-118.88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-4.39

1.17

2.53

2.74

EBIT margin

-6.16

1.36

1.7

1.82

Net profit margin

-8.17

-0.71

-0.23

-0.09

RoCE

-5.62

2.89

3.24

3.19

RoNW

-3.42

-0.59

-0.16

-0.06

RoA

-1.86

-0.37

-0.11

-0.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.57

-5.45

-4.06

-4.41

Book value per share

80.47

92.21

126.45

127.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.6

-11.21

-11.13

-8.37

P/B

0.47

0.66

0.35

0.29

EV/EBIDTA

-16.94

15.98

9.69

8.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-28.99

-14.12

-40.13

-28.9

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

87.5

62.93

81.64

90.99

Inventory days

152.87

55.97

52.03

49.54

Creditor days

-52.55

-37.06

-33.33

-22.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.15

-0.62

-0.8

-0.89

Net debt / equity

0.82

0.69

0.34

0.39

Net debt / op. profit

-10.5

14.99

4.93

5.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-88.09

-90.83

-88.8

-87.95

Employee costs

-6.92

-3.03

-3.22

-3.29

Other costs

-9.37

-4.95

-5.43

-6

