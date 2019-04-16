Salora International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.81
8.81
8.81
8.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.59
49.67
58.72
34.7
Net Worth
56.4
58.48
67.53
43.51
Minority Interest
Debt
15.81
18.14
17.2
69.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.34
Total Liabilities
72.21
76.62
84.73
113.03
Fixed Assets
1.3
1.25
1.31
7.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.76
21.08
18.18
22.19
Networking Capital
48.78
53.95
63.45
82.58
Inventories
17.56
21.56
33.08
48.01
Inventory Days
196.24
Sundry Debtors
5.65
8.34
7.43
21.86
Debtor Days
89.35
Other Current Assets
31.6
29.91
36.35
37.72
Sundry Creditors
-2.76
-3.98
-10.68
-22.59
Creditor Days
92.34
Other Current Liabilities
-3.27
-1.88
-2.73
-2.42
Cash
0.37
0.34
1.78
0.33
Total Assets
72.21
76.62
84.72
113.04
