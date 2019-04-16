Salora International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.83
-12.91
-14.22
-2.38
Depreciation
-1.51
-2
-2.11
-2.19
Tax paid
4.13
-0.62
4.18
0.63
Working capital
-6.34
-10.03
-12.07
-18.62
Other operating items
Operating
-13.56
-25.56
-24.22
-22.57
Capital expenditure
-34.13
-11.16
0.07
-0.9
Free cash flow
-47.69
-36.72
-24.15
-23.47
Equity raised
92.24
124.24
149.24
180.38
Investing
0
-3.42
0
0
Financing
39.02
23.13
13.83
25.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
83.56
107.22
138.91
182.85
