Salora International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.2
(-0.65%)
Apr 16, 2019|11:45:53 AM

Salora Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.83

-12.91

-14.22

-2.38

Depreciation

-1.51

-2

-2.11

-2.19

Tax paid

4.13

-0.62

4.18

0.63

Working capital

-6.34

-10.03

-12.07

-18.62

Other operating items

Operating

-13.56

-25.56

-24.22

-22.57

Capital expenditure

-34.13

-11.16

0.07

-0.9

Free cash flow

-47.69

-36.72

-24.15

-23.47

Equity raised

92.24

124.24

149.24

180.38

Investing

0

-3.42

0

0

Financing

39.02

23.13

13.83

25.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

83.56

107.22

138.91

182.85

Salora Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

