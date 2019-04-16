iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Salora International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.2
(-0.65%)
Apr 16, 2019|11:45:53 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Salora International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

89.29

168.78

127.58

321.65

yoy growth (%)

-47.09

32.29

-60.33

2.92

Raw materials

-84.76

-162.06

-112.39

-292.68

As % of sales

94.93

96.01

88.09

90.99

Employee costs

-3.15

-4.21

-8.79

-9.42

As % of sales

3.53

2.49

6.89

2.92

Other costs

-4.39

-6.12

-11.85

-15.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.91

3.63

9.29

4.86

Operating profit

-3.02

-3.61

-5.45

3.89

OPM

-3.38

-2.14

-4.27

1.21

Depreciation

-1.51

-2

-2.11

-2.19

Interest expense

-6.12

-7.45

-6.81

-6.97

Other income

0.83

0.15

0.15

2.88

Profit before tax

-9.83

-12.91

-14.22

-2.38

Taxes

4.13

-0.62

4.18

0.63

Tax rate

-42.04

4.86

-29.38

-26.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.7

-13.53

-10.04

-1.75

Exceptional items

-5.7

0

0

0

Net profit

-11.41

-13.53

-10.04

-1.75

yoy growth (%)

-15.72

34.76

473.39

101.35

NPM

-12.77

-8.02

-7.87

-0.54

Salora Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Salora International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.