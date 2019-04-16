Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
89.29
168.78
127.58
321.65
yoy growth (%)
-47.09
32.29
-60.33
2.92
Raw materials
-84.76
-162.06
-112.39
-292.68
As % of sales
94.93
96.01
88.09
90.99
Employee costs
-3.15
-4.21
-8.79
-9.42
As % of sales
3.53
2.49
6.89
2.92
Other costs
-4.39
-6.12
-11.85
-15.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.91
3.63
9.29
4.86
Operating profit
-3.02
-3.61
-5.45
3.89
OPM
-3.38
-2.14
-4.27
1.21
Depreciation
-1.51
-2
-2.11
-2.19
Interest expense
-6.12
-7.45
-6.81
-6.97
Other income
0.83
0.15
0.15
2.88
Profit before tax
-9.83
-12.91
-14.22
-2.38
Taxes
4.13
-0.62
4.18
0.63
Tax rate
-42.04
4.86
-29.38
-26.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.7
-13.53
-10.04
-1.75
Exceptional items
-5.7
0
0
0
Net profit
-11.41
-13.53
-10.04
-1.75
yoy growth (%)
-15.72
34.76
473.39
101.35
NPM
-12.77
-8.02
-7.87
-0.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.