Salora International Ltd Summary

Salora International Ltd. is the flagship company of Jiwarajka Group. The Company came a long way since its inception in 1968 and today commands a formidable presence both in the market. With a track record in manufacturing and distribution, it became a public listed company in 1993. The Company manufactures colour and B&W television sets and critical TV components like fly-back transformers, deflection yokes and loudspeakers. The Company has diversified business interests. The Company involves itself in the manufacturing and assembly of LED TVs, CRT TVs, TV Components, Home Theaters, Mobile Phone, Mobile Batteries & Chargers and also distribution of large variety of IT and Telecom Products, such as Laptops, Smart watches, trading of pricey smart phones etc.The company set up Matsushita Television and Audio (India) to manufacture colour televisions and audio systems under the Panasonic brand name in technical collaboration with Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Japan, commercial production of which commenced in Feb.95. The company has also tied-up with Matsushita to introduce Panasonic cordless telephones and new models of fax machines.Salora has the distinction of being the largest exporter of B&W TV sets during 1993-94 and has earned the status of Golden Export House from November, 1999. The company, besides its own products, also exports readymade garments, leather goods and various other items. A major exporter of cotton knitted garments, the company is planning to set up a 100% export oriented knitting unit at Tirupur in TamilNadu. The company has also entered into an agreement with Mothercare (India) to market childrens wear in Europe under the brand name Little Kingdom.During 1996-97 the company decided to enter power industry in a big way by selling high frequency power equipments to Department of Telecommunications and other major private telecom equipment manufacturers. The company also launched a complete new range of Panasonic brand fax machines and printers and also sophisticated whiteboard called Panaboard during the year.The Company launched Salora Brand Mobile phone in April, 2011 and 3G Data Card in May, 2011. It further launched new range of LED TVs, CRT TVs, Mobile Phones, Home Theaters and Speakers in 2017. In 2021-22, it launched 55 Inch UHD Model of TV based on WebOS; launched new models of new models of semi-automatic washing machines with advance features.