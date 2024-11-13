Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SALORA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for 2nd quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome pf the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

SALORA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss and approve drafts of boards report report on corporate governance management discussion and analysis and CEO certificate secretarial audit report The re-appointment of Shri Tarun Jiwarajka as director who is liable to retire by rotation also as a Chief Financial officer; the re-appointment of Mr. Paramartha Saikia as Independent director for 5 years ; appointment of statutory auditor. To approve draft notice of annual general meeting of the company. To decide day date time & venue for holding annual general meeting and period for book closure for annual general meeting. To discuss and approve e-voting (remote) facility at the forthcoming annual general meeting and to authorize officials / persons for e-voting purpose. To consider & approve appointment of scrutinizer and appointment of m/s. skyline financial services pvt. ltd. to act as r & t agent. To discuss and approve delisting of shares from Calcutta Stock exchange and the resignation of Company Secretary Board Meeting for fianlization of AGM date , resignation of statutory auditor and company secretary , appointment of new statutory auditor , board resolution for voluntary delisting of shares from Calcutta stock exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

SALORA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve -take on record statutory compliance certificate - take on record secretarial compliance certificate - approve related party transactions - review performance of the company -approve unaudited financial results -review business operations -approve secretarial audit report -note on resignation and revocation of suspension of the company from Calcutta stock exchange -appoint additional director -authorizing to sign cost audit report - take on record filing on stock exchange - comply with the requirements of regulation 17(7) -take not on transfer/demat/remat/duplicate/split/ Consolidation of the shares - any other business The Board has inter-alia considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2024 together with Limited Review Report of statutory auditors thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

SALORA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To confirm the minutes of the 296TH board MeetingTo take on record statutory compliance certificate. To consider Related Party Transaction Statement To review performance of the Company To approve and adopt the Audited Annual Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 To take on record CEO / CFO Certificate under Regulation 17(8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. To consider recommendation of Audit Committee on re-appointment of Internal Auditor Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor of the CompanyTo consider Secretarial Compliance Report To consider and approve Companys Compliance Mechanism for all laws applicable on the Company To evaluate the internal financial controls To take on record filings on the stock exchange (BSE) To comply with requirements of Regulation 17(7) of SEBI (LODR) To note the transfer /demat / remat / duplicate / split / consolidation of shares after previous Board Meeting To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. The approval of Audited financial results for the year 2023-24, Declaration of audit report and the appointment of Internal auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor for the year 2024-25. The board approved the audited financial results for the year ending 2023-24 in the board meeting held in 27th May 2024. For the Financial year 2024-25 The Board has approved M/s SVR & CO. as secretarial auditor for the financial year 2024-25 The board has approved the re- appointment of SCV &CO. as internal auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024