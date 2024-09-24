|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|Board Meeting for fianlization of AGM date , resignation of statutory auditor and company secretary , appointment of new statutory auditor , board resolution for voluntary delisting of shares from Calcutta stock exchange. Proceedings of the 55th Annual General meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of 55th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Appointment of Whole Time Director, and Non- Executive Independent Directors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
