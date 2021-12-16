To the Members of

Salora International Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Salora International Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), theStatement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidencewehaveobtainedissufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following matters in the notes to the statements: -1 Note no 40(A)(viii) which states that, the company filed a SLP on merits with the Honorable Supreme Court which is pending for disposal. However, on 16.12.2021, the Company filed a writ petition in High Court of Delhi to direct the department to condone the delay due to Covid-19 and accept payment Rs.1210.99 lakhs as approved in the SVLDR scheme against which pre deposit Rs 600 lakhs for settlement of the disputed Excise matters of Rs.2435.21 lakhs and penalty thereon Rs. 2435.21 lakhs demanded by Excise authorities related to financial year 1993-94 to 2003-04. The High Court has issued notice to the concerned authorities which is pending for disposal. The Contingent Liability against this matter Rs 4870.42 lakhs against this matter shall stand as it is, till either the High Court or the Supreme Court decides on this matter. Further there has been no hearing and progress in the case, however two of similar nature of cases has been decided in the favour of the appellant by the CESTAT and Honorable Supreme Court.

2) Note no 40(A)(ix) which states that, Contingent liabilities of Rs.1399.15 lakhs (excluding Rs.4870.42 Lakhs as referred in above (a) of EOM) related to Sales tax, Excise duty, Service tax, Goods and Service tax and Income tax etc. against which amount deposited Rs 214.24 Lakhs which are contested by the company and pending before various forums. However, management believes that based on legal advice, the outcome of these contingencies will be favorable and that outflow of economic resources is not probable.

3) Note no 46 which statesthat, the Company has material statutory dues recoverable of Sales tax of Rs 366.90 lakhs and Income tax Rs. 214.70 lakhs which has been considered good, pending final assessment, as well as old material of value Rs.71.49 lakhs with third party for replacement, subject to confirmation

4) Note no 9 which states that, Deferred tax assets Rs. 2176.24 lakhs as at 31st March 2024 ( Includes Rs 1023.00 lakhs which can be carried forward for indefinitely period and Rs 1153.24 lakhs up to a certain specifiedperiod) is expected to be realized as the company strongly believes that it has reasonably certainty of realization, as the company has enhanced its product portfolio and the new business strategy of deeper penetration with greater operational efficiency, and also keeping in view the realization of generation of sufficient profits in the future as anticipated / projected by the management on a prudent basis. Moreover, there is no brought forward losses under the Income Tax Act which is expiring during the current financial year as well as in the next financial year.

Our conclusion is not modified in respect of these matters stated above.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matter is those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial a whole, and in our opinion, there is no any such matter to be reported by us.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identifiedabove when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances and the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtainauditevidencethatissufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financialcontrols relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty significant exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the our audit. audit and significant

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those booksread with the matters stated in the paragraph 2(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2 (i)(VI) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B.”

Our report expresses an unmodifiedopinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Sec 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note no. 40 to the financial statements.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses, and III. There were no amount which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief (as disclosed in Note 47(h) to the Financial Statements), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, (as disclosed in Note 47(h)to the Financial Statements), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V) The Company has not declared any dividend during the year.

VI) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at application as well as database level for the customized Oracle based ERP accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts right through the financial year. Further, since the audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled, reporting on whether this was tampered or otherwise cannot be reported.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable for the Company only w.e.f. 1 April 2023, therefore, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirementsforrecordretentionisnotapplicableforfinancialyear ended 31 March 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that: (i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant &Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) Property, Plant & Equipment are physically verified by the management according to a phased manner to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deed of immovable property (other than property where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the old name of the company i.e Electronics Consortium Private Limited, details are as follows:

Description of item of property Gross Carrying value (Rs in Lacs) Title deeds held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the Company* Leasehold Land 4.37 Electronics Consortium Private Limited Yes Since 1980 In the old name of Company, due to some procedural / technical issues the property is still not transferred in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) As per information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. (Refer note no 47C)

(ii) (a) The Inventories of the company except material held with third Parties have been physically verifiedby the management during the year at reasonable intervals and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and nature of its verification inventory.Thediscrepanciesnoticed verificationof inventories were not more than 10% or more physical in the aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess ofRs five croreon the basis of security of current assets, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of assets. Hence clause ii (b) not applicable to the company. (Refer note no 47b) (iii) During the year the Company has not made any investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other, hence clause (a) to (f) not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given loans, guarantees and security and not done the investment during the year so clause (iv) is not applicable. The company has not given any loan to its directors; hence section 185 is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act, 2013 and rules framed there under.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government of India, maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records are being made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of custom,cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of custom, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub -clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on accounts of dispute are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Demand (Rs in Lakhs) Deposited under dispute (Rs in Lacs) Amount not Deposited (Rs in Lacs Period to which the amount relates Forum where pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 37.88 37.88 - 2002-2003 High Court Sales Tax Law Sales Tax 42.21 16.18 26.03 2001-2004 Supreme Court Sales Tax 0.34 0.15 0.19 2001-2002 High Court Sales Tax 36.49 16.39 20.10 2006-2009 High Court Sales Tax 87.64 29.00 58.64 2011-2013 Tribunal Sales Tax 270.92 - 270.92 2014-2015 to 2015-16 High Court Sales Tax 670.15 68.95 601.20 2000-2014 Sales Tax Commissioner Sales Tax 25.92 - 25.92 1999-2000 High Court Sales Tax 7.32 7.32 - 2000-2001 High Court Sales Tax 2.05 2.05 2002-03 Sales Tax Commissioner Sales Tax 2.36 2.36 - 2011-2012 Sales Tax Commissioner Sales Tax 1.40 0.62 0.78 2000-01 Tribunal Sales Tax 2.20 2.20 - 2017-18 Sales Tax Commissioner GST 181.46 9.75 171.71 2018-19 Commissioner GST 1.45 1.45 2022-23 Commissioner Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 1.97 - 1.97 2002-2003 Excise Commissioner Custom Act.1962 Custom Duty 20.00* 20.00 - 1994-1995 Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 2,435.21 600.00 1,835.21 1993-1994 to 2003-2004 Supreme Court Penalty 2,435.22 - 2,435.22 1993-1994 to 2003-2004 Supreme Court Excise Duty 3.75 3.75 2000-2003 Remand back to Assessing officer Excise Duty 1.86 1.86 2000-2003 CESTAT Excise Duty 1.78 2.00 (0.22) 1995-1996 Commissioner

* Amount not ascertained.

The amounts herein above do not include amount of interest or penalty amount which are not ascertainable.

(viii) As per information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (Refer note no 47 (i)) (ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings including interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (Refer note no 47d)

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, term Loan were used for the purpose for which the loan were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture hence clause (ix) (e) and (f) of the order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by / on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has appointed a firm of chartered accountants to carry out the internal audit of the company.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, during the course of our audit the reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610- “Using the work of Internal Auditors”.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b), of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs337.80Lakhs during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year of Rs 207.00 Lakhs.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios( refer note no 47 (k )), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act of Corporate Social Responsible is not applicable to the company, so the clause (xx) (a) & (b) is not applicable.

Report on the Internal financial controls with reference to financial statements under

Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements ofSalora International Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibilityistoexpress financial controls with reference to financial statements opinion theCompanysinternal based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing as specified to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate was established internal and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financialcontrols with reference to financial statements financialcontrols with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financialcontrols with referencetofinancialstatements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: -

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management, override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, broadly, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financialstatements internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, on the internal financial control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential Component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Internal financial controls are to be strengthened with respect to reconciliations/confirmations, review of legal/ disputed cases and statutory dues recoverable. However, this does not render the financial statements to be materially misstated.