SectorRetail
Open₹615.9
Prev. Close₹621.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹236.61
Day's High₹623.9
Day's Low₹593.65
52 Week's High₹905
52 Week's Low₹541.2
Book Value₹131.12
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,483.99
P/E48.81
EPS12.7
Divi. Yield0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.65
19.81
18.31
23.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
498.77
455.97
267.51
227.45
Net Worth
519.42
475.78
285.82
251.31
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,287.89
3,382.35
2,976.52
1,956.1
2,218.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,287.89
3,382.35
2,976.52
1,956.1
2,218.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.64
12.08
12.59
10.24
10.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
SANJAY KARSANDAS THAKKER
Executive Director
Aryaman Sanjay Thakker
Whole-time Director
Parasbhai Dilipbhai Somani
Independent Director
Manish Chokhani
Independent Director
Gautam Trivedi
Independent Director
Sucheta N Shah
Independent Director
MAHESH PANSUKHLAL SARDA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amol Raje
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Landmark Cars Limited was originally incorporated as Landmark Insurance Broking Private Limited in Mumbai, Maharashtra, as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956, dated February 23, 2006, issued by the RoC. The name of Company was subsequently changed to Landmark Cars Private Limited on May 6, 2009. Thereafter, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Company on November 10, 2021 and name of the Company changed to Landmark Cars Limited, pursuant to a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the RoC on December 3, 2021.The Company is the authorised dealer for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars for the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the business of (i) authorised agent of selling automobiles of a single brand Mercedes-Benz (ii) the operation of workshops and garages to repair and service the automobiles, including other ancillary services (iii) direct selling agency/marketing agency on behalf of inter alia banks and non-banking financial companies to market their financing schemes to customers (iv) selling of accessories (v) the insurance commission business. It is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. It cater to commercial vehicle retail business in India. In 1998, the Company started their operations and opened first dealership for Honda in Ahmedabad, GujaratIn 2009, it commenced Volkswagen dealership and the Mercedes-B
The Landmark Cars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹601 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Landmark Cars Ltd is ₹2483.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Landmark Cars Ltd is 48.81 and 4.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Landmark Cars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Landmark Cars Ltd is ₹541.2 and ₹905 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Landmark Cars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.68%, 1 Year at -22.23%, 6 Month at -12.47%, 3 Month at -5.08% and 1 Month at -5.75%.
