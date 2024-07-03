iifl-logo-icon 1
Landmark Cars Ltd Share Price

601
(-3.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open615.9
  • Day's High623.9
  • 52 Wk High905
  • Prev. Close621.55
  • Day's Low593.65
  • 52 Wk Low 541.2
  • Turnover (lac)236.61
  • P/E48.81
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value131.12
  • EPS12.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,483.99
  • Div. Yield0.24
Landmark Cars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

615.9

Prev. Close

621.55

Turnover(Lac.)

236.61

Day's High

623.9

Day's Low

593.65

52 Week's High

905

52 Week's Low

541.2

Book Value

131.12

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,483.99

P/E

48.81

EPS

12.7

Divi. Yield

0.24

Landmark Cars Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Landmark Cars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Landmark Cars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.61%

Non-Promoter- 24.08%

Institutions: 24.08%

Non-Institutions: 24.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Landmark Cars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.65

19.81

18.31

23.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

498.77

455.97

267.51

227.45

Net Worth

519.42

475.78

285.82

251.31

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,287.89

3,382.35

2,976.52

1,956.1

2,218.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,287.89

3,382.35

2,976.52

1,956.1

2,218.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.64

12.08

12.59

10.24

10.32

Landmark Cars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Landmark Cars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

SANJAY KARSANDAS THAKKER

Executive Director

Aryaman Sanjay Thakker

Whole-time Director

Parasbhai Dilipbhai Somani

Independent Director

Manish Chokhani

Independent Director

Gautam Trivedi

Independent Director

Sucheta N Shah

Independent Director

MAHESH PANSUKHLAL SARDA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amol Raje

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Landmark Cars Ltd

Summary

Landmark Cars Limited was originally incorporated as Landmark Insurance Broking Private Limited in Mumbai, Maharashtra, as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956, dated February 23, 2006, issued by the RoC. The name of Company was subsequently changed to Landmark Cars Private Limited on May 6, 2009. Thereafter, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Company on November 10, 2021 and name of the Company changed to Landmark Cars Limited, pursuant to a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the RoC on December 3, 2021.The Company is the authorised dealer for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars for the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the business of (i) authorised agent of selling automobiles of a single brand Mercedes-Benz (ii) the operation of workshops and garages to repair and service the automobiles, including other ancillary services (iii) direct selling agency/marketing agency on behalf of inter alia banks and non-banking financial companies to market their financing schemes to customers (iv) selling of accessories (v) the insurance commission business. It is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. It cater to commercial vehicle retail business in India. In 1998, the Company started their operations and opened first dealership for Honda in Ahmedabad, GujaratIn 2009, it commenced Volkswagen dealership and the Mercedes-B
Company FAQs

What is the Landmark Cars Ltd share price today?

The Landmark Cars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹601 today.

What is the Market Cap of Landmark Cars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Landmark Cars Ltd is ₹2483.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Landmark Cars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Landmark Cars Ltd is 48.81 and 4.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Landmark Cars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Landmark Cars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Landmark Cars Ltd is ₹541.2 and ₹905 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Landmark Cars Ltd?

Landmark Cars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.68%, 1 Year at -22.23%, 6 Month at -12.47%, 3 Month at -5.08% and 1 Month at -5.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Landmark Cars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Landmark Cars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.62 %
Institutions - 24.09 %
Public - 24.29 %

