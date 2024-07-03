Summary

Landmark Cars Limited was originally incorporated as Landmark Insurance Broking Private Limited in Mumbai, Maharashtra, as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956, dated February 23, 2006, issued by the RoC. The name of Company was subsequently changed to Landmark Cars Private Limited on May 6, 2009. Thereafter, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Company on November 10, 2021 and name of the Company changed to Landmark Cars Limited, pursuant to a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the RoC on December 3, 2021.The Company is the authorised dealer for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars for the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the business of (i) authorised agent of selling automobiles of a single brand Mercedes-Benz (ii) the operation of workshops and garages to repair and service the automobiles, including other ancillary services (iii) direct selling agency/marketing agency on behalf of inter alia banks and non-banking financial companies to market their financing schemes to customers (iv) selling of accessories (v) the insurance commission business. It is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. It cater to commercial vehicle retail business in India. In 1998, the Company started their operations and opened first dealership for Honda in Ahmedabad, GujaratIn 2009, it commenced Volkswagen dealership and the Mercedes-B

