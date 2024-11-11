Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Landmark Cars Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 11th November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. In continuation of our intimation dated 6th November, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable regulations read with Schedule III of SEBI LODR, we hereby inform that the Board at its meeting held today, i.e. 11th November, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Landmark Cars Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., August 13, 2024, approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Quarterly Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 17 May 2024

Landmark Cars Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Auditors Report for the period ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Auditors Report for the year ended on 31st March 2024. 3. Propose and recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of the BM held today i.e. May 23, 2024 to approve the business as disclosed in the PDF (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024