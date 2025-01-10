Landmark Cars Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.65
19.81
18.31
23.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
498.77
455.97
267.51
227.45
Net Worth
519.42
475.78
285.82
251.31
Minority Interest
Debt
90.41
66.63
68.21
98.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.18
4.05
3.72
1.2
Total Liabilities
616.01
546.46
357.75
351.24
Fixed Assets
188.06
182.13
169.14
70.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
239.67
202.88
183.19
177.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.66
1.33
0.9
0
Networking Capital
175.73
145.39
-1.68
96.39
Inventories
218.74
117.24
72.78
90.15
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
46.05
25.57
15.07
21.58
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
124.67
190.99
93.32
101.27
Sundry Creditors
-57.57
-46.98
-41.68
-34.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-156.16
-141.43
-141.17
-82.4
Cash
8.88
14.74
6.21
6.89
Total Assets
616
546.47
357.76
351.26
