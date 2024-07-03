Landmark Cars Ltd Summary

Landmark Cars Limited was originally incorporated as Landmark Insurance Broking Private Limited in Mumbai, Maharashtra, as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956, dated February 23, 2006, issued by the RoC. The name of Company was subsequently changed to Landmark Cars Private Limited on May 6, 2009. Thereafter, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Company on November 10, 2021 and name of the Company changed to Landmark Cars Limited, pursuant to a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the RoC on December 3, 2021.The Company is the authorised dealer for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars for the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the business of (i) authorised agent of selling automobiles of a single brand Mercedes-Benz (ii) the operation of workshops and garages to repair and service the automobiles, including other ancillary services (iii) direct selling agency/marketing agency on behalf of inter alia banks and non-banking financial companies to market their financing schemes to customers (iv) selling of accessories (v) the insurance commission business. It is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. It cater to commercial vehicle retail business in India. In 1998, the Company started their operations and opened first dealership for Honda in Ahmedabad, GujaratIn 2009, it commenced Volkswagen dealership and the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.In 2012, it commenced Ashok Leyland dealership at Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Panchmahal and Dahod, in Gujarat.In 2013, it commenced their Mercedes-Benz Kolkata dealership in West Bengal. In 2016, the Renault dealership commenced in Punjab.In 2018, the Company acquired a competing Volkswagen dealer in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.During 2019, a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between the Company, Landmark Commercial Vehicles Private Limited and Watermark Commercial Vehicles Private Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors got approved and sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad by way of its Order dated April 4, 2019. A Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation for demerger and amalgamation between Company, Landmark Automobiles Private Limited and Watermark Automobiles Private Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors, was approved and sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad by way of its Order dated April 4, 2019, read with Order dated April 15, 2019. A Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation for demerger and amalgamation between the Company, Automark Motors Private Limited and Watermark Vehicles Private Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors, was approved and sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad by way of its Order dated April 4, 2019, read with Order dated April 15, 2019, with the Appointed date, April 01, 2018.The Company was appointed as a dealer for Jeep at Ludhiana and Jalandhar in Punjab during the year 2021. It opened a Jeep connect showroom in Thane, Maharashtra. It acquired 4 service centres of Mercedes-Benz, as a going concern, on a slump sale basis from Shaman Wheels Private Limited in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.In 2022, it opened a BYD passenger car showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai.The Company came out with a Public Issue during December, 2022 by raising Rs. 552 Crores through Fresh Issue amounting to Rs. 150 Crores and Offer for Sale amounting to Rs. 402 Crores.MotorOne India Private Limited was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on June 16, 2022.The Company acquired MG Motor dealer in Indore and Bhopal in July 2023.