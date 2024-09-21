AGM 20/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 or amendments made therein, enclosed the consolidated outcome of voting held through remote e-voting and e-voting through Video Conferencing along with the Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024)