To The Members of Landmark Cars Limited (Formerly known as Landmark Cars Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Landmark Cars Limited (Formerly known as Landmark Cars Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as atMarch31,2023,anditsprofit,total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report including annexures thereto, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. This report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless theBoard doubt on of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements We

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial operating effectiveness of such controls.

statement Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements statements, use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to . modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. statements as a whole

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions . of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements statements, whether due We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our statements in place and the audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the

Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements -

Refer Note 37 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 50(vi)(A) to the standalone financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

. (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 50(vi)(B) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v The final dividend proposed in the previous . year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section

123 of the Act, as applicable. As stated in note 18 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 01, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No 117365W)

Kartikeya Raval Partner Place: Ahmedabad (Membership No. 106189) Date: May 30, 2023 (UDIN: 23106189BGVOSJ1998)

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Landmark Cars Limited (Formerly known as Landmark Cars

Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on for the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at

March 31, 2023, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No 117365W)

Kartikeya Raval Partner Place: Ahmedabad (Membership No. 106189) Date: May 30, 2023 (UDIN: 23106189BGVOSJ1998)

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:-i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) Some of the Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress and right-of-use assets were physically verified during the year by the

Management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant & Equipment, capital work-in-progress and right-of-use assets at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification (c) The Company does not have any immovable properties of freehold land and building. In respect of immovable properties of building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as right-of-use assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at

March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The inventories (except for goods-in-transit) were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. For goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. As per the information and explanations given to us, there is no fixed frequency for submission of returns / statements to the financial institutions and they conduct their stock verification at different intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, these stock statements provided by the Company to financial institutions were in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company at that point in time. Any adjustments, if identified during the count or for any other reasons, were duly adjusted in the books of account subsequently upon notice. iii. The Company has not provided any security or granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investment in, provided guarantee and granted unsecured loans to companies and other parties during the year in respect of which: (a) The Company has provided loans, stood guarantee during the year and details of which are given below: (Rs. In Millions)

Loans Guarantees Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year to: - Subsidiaries 3,676.40 661.80 - Employees 16.46 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date: - Subsidiaries 1,636.96 3,879.10* - Employees 0.27 -

*Out of which, the amount of borrowing in the respective subsidiaries is Rs. 1,855.66 Millions. (b) The investments made, guarantees provided and terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans aggregating Rs. 3,676.40 Millions to subsidiaries which are payable on demand. These loans have been serviced by the subsidiaries as and when demanded by the Company during the year. For the outstanding loans aggregating to Rs. 1,636.96 Millions to subsidiaries, the

Company has not demanded any repayment during the year. Having regard to the same, in our opinion, the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular. For other loans, the schedule of repayment of principal amounts are regular as per stipulation (Refer reporting under clause (iii)(f) below).

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. (e) No loans granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loan grated to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. (f) The Company has not granted any loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand details of which are given below: (Rs. In Millions)

All Related Parties Parties (Subsidiaries) Aggregate of loans 3,692.86 3,676.40 Repayable on demand 3,676.40 3,676.40 Percentage of loans to the total loans granted 99.55% 100.00%

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014, as amended, would apply. Accordingly, clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the Company by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. vii. In respect of statutory dues: (a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of Statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2023 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Millions) Period to which the Amount Relates to Forum where Dispute is Pending Gujarat Value Added Tax Value 0.18@ 2010-11 Joint Commissioner of Act, 2003 Added Tax Commercial Taxes, Division-1 Madhya Pradesh Value Value 0.13* 2010-11 MP Commercial Tax Added Tax Act, 2002 Added tax Appellate Board Madhya Pradesh Value Central 0.17# 2010-11 MP Commercial Tax Added Tax Act, 2002 Sales tax Appellate Board Madhya Pradesh Value Entry tax 0.04^ 2010-11 MP Commercial Tax Added Tax Act, 2002 Appellate Board CGST Act, 2017 Goods & 63.15** 2019-20 Assistant Commissioner of Service Tax 3.82 2020-21 GST

@

Net of Rs 1.28 Millions paid under protest *Net of Rs 0.05 Millions paid under protestNet of Rs 0.07 Millions paid under protest ^Net of Rs 0.02 Millions paid under protest

**Subsequent to the year end, the authority has dropped the demand amounting to Rs 59.39 Millions (including interest and penalty of Rs 23.43 Millions) viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year except as under:

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date during the year (Rs In Millions) No. of days delay or unpaid Remark Principal Interest Term Loan Due to Bank: - ICICI Bank Limited 1.92 0.23 1-6 Days None - Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited 1.78 2.36 1-25 Days *

* As represented by the management and based on the information and explanation provided to us, the delay was due to technical error on the bank portal due to which the instalment was not auto debited by the bank and hence manual payment of the instalment was made.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter byanybankorfinancialinstitution or government or any government authority.

(c) T o the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were applied by

Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has taken funds from the following entities and persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as per details below:

Nature of Name of On account of or to meet the obligations of subsidiaries Fund Taken Lender Amount of Loan (Rs In Millions) Name of Subsidiary Relation Nature of transaction for which funds utilised Issue of Equity Shares Offer Initial Public 150.00 Benchmark Motors Private Limited Subsidiary Pre-payment, in full or in part, of 800.00 Landmark Lifestyle Cars Private Limited borrowings availed by the subsidiaries; 200.00 Landmark Commercial Vehicles Private Limited 50.00 Landmark Automobiles Limited (Formerly known as Landmark Automobiles Private Limited)

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. x. (a) In our opinion, money raised by way of initial public offer during the year, have been, prima facie, applied by the company for the purpose for which they were raised. However, some portion of the amount raised which remain unutilised during the year, have been lying in public offer account as on March 31, 2023.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) T o the best of our knowledge, no

Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) T o the best of our knowledge, no sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. (c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance

Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued till date, for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion during the year the company entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its subsidiary company or persons connected with such directors and hence provision of section 192 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

bythe xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. under xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that hence any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance with sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The Company has fully spent the required towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year not requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No 117365W)