Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹0.68
Prev. Close₹0.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.97
Day's High₹0.68
Day's Low₹0.65
52 Week's High₹1.1
52 Week's Low₹0.6
Book Value₹41.49
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
The acquisition comes as the bank strives to strengthen its position in the insurance business, where it presently has a minority holding.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
98.86
98.86
98.71
98.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,474.55
3,531.5
3,859.51
3,811.96
Net Worth
2,573.41
3,630.36
3,958.22
3,910.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
886.93
4,043.15
4,184.8
3,782.09
yoy growth (%)
-78.06
-3.38
10.64
-54.74
Raw materials
-651.93
-2,716.36
-2,938.96
-2,675.41
As % of sales
73.5
67.18
70.22
70.73
Employee costs
-58.06
-101.04
-86.78
-59.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1,067.79
-325.36
-18.63
43.56
Depreciation
-609.74
-860.68
-698.4
-633.19
Tax paid
17.89
36.86
6.45
0
Working capital
3,218.66
-1,823.84
158.62
276.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-78.06
-3.38
10.64
-54.74
Op profit growth
-88.83
6.08
11.64
-6.77
EBIT growth
-213.01
-43.54
-0.25
5.32
Net profit growth
263.91
2,266.69
-127.98
104.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
2,193.37
1,422.14
5,365.66
5,983.14
5,103.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,193.37
1,422.14
5,365.66
5,983.14
5,103.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
95.81
192.05
80.95
102.45
192.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Bala Deshpande
Managing Director
Vijay Biyani
Vice Chairman & Director
Kishore Biyani
Independent Director
Anandakrishnan Chandrasekaran
Independent Director
Malini Chopra
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
C P Toshniwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Future Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Future Enterprises Limited (Formerly known Future Retail Limited) was incorporated on 12th October, 1987, headquartered in Mumbai. The Company operates through primarily the Lifestyle and Value formats through multiple delivery mechanisms and lines of business, some of them are, fashion, food, general merchandise, home, leisure and entertainment, financial services, communications and wellness. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and leasing of assets.The Company has stores in 51 cities across the country, constituting over 6 million square feet of retail space. It caters to the Lifestyle segment through its 35 Pantaloons Stores and 5 Central Malls, as well as its other concepts. In Value retailing it is present through 78 Big Bazaar hypermarkets, 113 Food Bazaars and other delivery formats.In the year 1991, the company had launched BARE, the Indian jeans brand. Initial public offer (IPO) was made in May of the year 1992. During the year 1994, the Pantaloon Shoppe, an exclusive menswear store in franchisee format launched across the nation and also the company starts the distribution of branded garments through multi-brand retail outlets across the nation. In the year 1995, the John Miller, formal shirt brand of the company was launched in market. Indias family store Pantaloons was launched in Kolkata during the year 1997. In the year 2001, Big Bazaar, Is se sasta aur accha kahi nahin Indias first hypermarket chain was launched, after this, a supe
Read More
The Future Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Enterprises Ltd is ₹29.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Future Enterprises Ltd is 0 and -0.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Enterprises Ltd is ₹0.6 and ₹1.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Future Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -50.48%, 3 Years at -59.38%, 1 Year at -29.47%, 6 Month at -17.28%, 3 Month at -19.28% and 1 Month at -12.99%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.