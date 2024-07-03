Summary

Future Enterprises Limited (Formerly known Future Retail Limited) was incorporated on 12th October, 1987, headquartered in Mumbai. The Company operates through primarily the Lifestyle and Value formats through multiple delivery mechanisms and lines of business, some of them are, fashion, food, general merchandise, home, leisure and entertainment, financial services, communications and wellness. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and leasing of assets.The Company has stores in 51 cities across the country, constituting over 6 million square feet of retail space. It caters to the Lifestyle segment through its 35 Pantaloons Stores and 5 Central Malls, as well as its other concepts. In Value retailing it is present through 78 Big Bazaar hypermarkets, 113 Food Bazaars and other delivery formats.In the year 1991, the company had launched BARE, the Indian jeans brand. Initial public offer (IPO) was made in May of the year 1992. During the year 1994, the Pantaloon Shoppe, an exclusive menswear store in franchisee format launched across the nation and also the company starts the distribution of branded garments through multi-brand retail outlets across the nation. In the year 1995, the John Miller, formal shirt brand of the company was launched in market. Indias family store Pantaloons was launched in Kolkata during the year 1997. In the year 2001, Big Bazaar, Is se sasta aur accha kahi nahin Indias first hypermarket chain was launched, after this, a supe

