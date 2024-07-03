iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Enterprises Ltd Share Price

0.65
(-2.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.68
  • Day's High0.68
  • 52 Wk High1.1
  • Prev. Close0.67
  • Day's Low0.65
  • 52 Wk Low 0.6
  • Turnover (lac)1.97
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value41.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Future Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

0.68

Prev. Close

0.67

Turnover(Lac.)

1.97

Day's High

0.68

Day's Low

0.65

52 Week's High

1.1

52 Week's Low

0.6

Book Value

41.49

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Future Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Future Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Central Bank of India Close to FEL Insurance Stake Deal

Central Bank of India Close to FEL Insurance Stake Deal

19 Aug 2024|10:08 AM

The acquisition comes as the bank strives to strengthen its position in the insurance business, where it presently has a minority holding.

Future Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:45 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.60%

Institutions: 0.59%

Non-Institutions: 83.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Future Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

98.86

98.86

98.71

98.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,474.55

3,531.5

3,859.51

3,811.96

Net Worth

2,573.41

3,630.36

3,958.22

3,910.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

886.93

4,043.15

4,184.8

3,782.09

yoy growth (%)

-78.06

-3.38

10.64

-54.74

Raw materials

-651.93

-2,716.36

-2,938.96

-2,675.41

As % of sales

73.5

67.18

70.22

70.73

Employee costs

-58.06

-101.04

-86.78

-59.96

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1,067.79

-325.36

-18.63

43.56

Depreciation

-609.74

-860.68

-698.4

-633.19

Tax paid

17.89

36.86

6.45

0

Working capital

3,218.66

-1,823.84

158.62

276.95

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.06

-3.38

10.64

-54.74

Op profit growth

-88.83

6.08

11.64

-6.77

EBIT growth

-213.01

-43.54

-0.25

5.32

Net profit growth

263.91

2,266.69

-127.98

104.79

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

2,193.37

1,422.14

5,365.66

5,983.14

5,103.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,193.37

1,422.14

5,365.66

5,983.14

5,103.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

95.81

192.05

80.95

102.45

192.59

View Annually Results

Future Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Future Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Bala Deshpande

Managing Director

Vijay Biyani

Vice Chairman & Director

Kishore Biyani

Independent Director

Anandakrishnan Chandrasekaran

Independent Director

Malini Chopra

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

C P Toshniwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Future Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Future Enterprises Limited (Formerly known Future Retail Limited) was incorporated on 12th October, 1987, headquartered in Mumbai. The Company operates through primarily the Lifestyle and Value formats through multiple delivery mechanisms and lines of business, some of them are, fashion, food, general merchandise, home, leisure and entertainment, financial services, communications and wellness. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and leasing of assets.The Company has stores in 51 cities across the country, constituting over 6 million square feet of retail space. It caters to the Lifestyle segment through its 35 Pantaloons Stores and 5 Central Malls, as well as its other concepts. In Value retailing it is present through 78 Big Bazaar hypermarkets, 113 Food Bazaars and other delivery formats.In the year 1991, the company had launched BARE, the Indian jeans brand. Initial public offer (IPO) was made in May of the year 1992. During the year 1994, the Pantaloon Shoppe, an exclusive menswear store in franchisee format launched across the nation and also the company starts the distribution of branded garments through multi-brand retail outlets across the nation. In the year 1995, the John Miller, formal shirt brand of the company was launched in market. Indias family store Pantaloons was launched in Kolkata during the year 1997. In the year 2001, Big Bazaar, Is se sasta aur accha kahi nahin Indias first hypermarket chain was launched, after this, a supe
Company FAQs

What is the Future Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Future Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Future Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Enterprises Ltd is ₹29.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Future Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Future Enterprises Ltd is 0 and -0.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Future Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Enterprises Ltd is ₹0.6 and ₹1.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Future Enterprises Ltd?

Future Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -50.48%, 3 Years at -59.38%, 1 Year at -29.47%, 6 Month at -17.28%, 3 Month at -19.28% and 1 Month at -12.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Future Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Future Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.37 %
Institutions - 0.60 %
Public - 83.03 %

