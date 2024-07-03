Future Enterprises Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,064.25
1,129.12
1,004.87
417.27
2,251.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,064.25
1,129.12
1,004.87
417.27
2,251.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
66.71
29.1
32.72
159.33
51.23
Total Income
1,130.96
1,158.22
1,037.59
576.6
2,302.32
Total Expenditure
2,997.89
1,036.47
870.16
384.48
1,815.15
PBIDT
-1,866.93
121.75
167.43
192.12
487.17
Interest
385.32
376.77
416.77
399.96
379.5
PBDT
-2,252.25
-255.02
-249.34
-207.84
107.67
Depreciation
316.85
348.6
345.24
435.64
528.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-17.89
0
-37.79
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2,569.1
-603.62
-576.69
-643.48
-382.7
Minority Interest After NP
-258.25
-37.04
-32.31
-66.07
-44.87
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2,310.85
-566.58
-544.38
-577.41
-337.83
Extra-ordinary Items
-1,400.33
0
0
0
-71.38
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-910.52
-566.58
-544.38
-577.41
-266.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-11.46
0
-11.68
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
98.86
98.86
98.86
98.86
98.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-175.42
10.78
16.66
46.04
21.64
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-241.4
-53.45
-57.38
-154.21
-17
