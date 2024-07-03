iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Enterprises Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.64
(-3.03%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:21:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,064.25

1,129.12

1,004.87

417.27

2,251.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,064.25

1,129.12

1,004.87

417.27

2,251.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

66.71

29.1

32.72

159.33

51.23

Total Income

1,130.96

1,158.22

1,037.59

576.6

2,302.32

Total Expenditure

2,997.89

1,036.47

870.16

384.48

1,815.15

PBIDT

-1,866.93

121.75

167.43

192.12

487.17

Interest

385.32

376.77

416.77

399.96

379.5

PBDT

-2,252.25

-255.02

-249.34

-207.84

107.67

Depreciation

316.85

348.6

345.24

435.64

528.16

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-17.89

0

-37.79

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2,569.1

-603.62

-576.69

-643.48

-382.7

Minority Interest After NP

-258.25

-37.04

-32.31

-66.07

-44.87

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2,310.85

-566.58

-544.38

-577.41

-337.83

Extra-ordinary Items

-1,400.33

0

0

0

-71.38

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-910.52

-566.58

-544.38

-577.41

-266.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-11.46

0

-11.68

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

98.86

98.86

98.86

98.86

98.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-175.42

10.78

16.66

46.04

21.64

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-241.4

-53.45

-57.38

-154.21

-17

