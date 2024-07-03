Future Enterprises Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
2,193.37
1,422.14
5,365.66
5,983.14
5,103.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,193.37
1,422.14
5,365.66
5,983.14
5,103.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
95.81
192.05
80.95
102.45
192.59
Total Income
2,289.18
1,614.19
5,446.61
6,085.59
5,295.68
Total Expenditure
4,034.36
1,254.64
4,100.37
4,518.73
3,928.05
PBIDT
-1,745.18
359.55
1,346.24
1,566.86
1,367.63
Interest
762.09
816.73
719.03
597.62
577.79
PBDT
-2,507.27
-457.18
627.21
969.24
789.84
Depreciation
665.45
780.88
1,033.72
815.58
725.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-17.89
-37
-21.78
24.89
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3,172.72
-1,220.17
-369.51
175.44
39.74
Minority Interest After NP
-295.29
-98.38
-38.17
30.48
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2,877.43
-1,121.79
-331.34
144.96
39.74
Extra-ordinary Items
-1,400.33
0
-71.38
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1,477.1
-1,121.79
-259.96
144.96
39.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-58.21
-22.69
-6.71
2.93
0.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
98.86
98.86
98.86
98.71
98.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-79.56
25.28
25.08
26.18
26.8
PBDTM(%)
-114.31
-32.14
11.68
16.19
15.47
PATM(%)
-144.65
-85.79
-6.88
2.93
0.77
