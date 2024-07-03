iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Enterprises Ltd Annually Results

0.65
(1.56%)
Jan 9, 2025|02:47:50 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

2,193.37

1,422.14

5,365.66

5,983.14

5,103.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,193.37

1,422.14

5,365.66

5,983.14

5,103.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

95.81

192.05

80.95

102.45

192.59

Total Income

2,289.18

1,614.19

5,446.61

6,085.59

5,295.68

Total Expenditure

4,034.36

1,254.64

4,100.37

4,518.73

3,928.05

PBIDT

-1,745.18

359.55

1,346.24

1,566.86

1,367.63

Interest

762.09

816.73

719.03

597.62

577.79

PBDT

-2,507.27

-457.18

627.21

969.24

789.84

Depreciation

665.45

780.88

1,033.72

815.58

725.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-17.89

-37

-21.78

24.89

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3,172.72

-1,220.17

-369.51

175.44

39.74

Minority Interest After NP

-295.29

-98.38

-38.17

30.48

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2,877.43

-1,121.79

-331.34

144.96

39.74

Extra-ordinary Items

-1,400.33

0

-71.38

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1,477.1

-1,121.79

-259.96

144.96

39.74

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-58.21

-22.69

-6.71

2.93

0.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

98.86

98.86

98.86

98.71

98.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-79.56

25.28

25.08

26.18

26.8

PBDTM(%)

-114.31

-32.14

11.68

16.19

15.47

PATM(%)

-144.65

-85.79

-6.88

2.93

0.77

