Future Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.65
(-2.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Enterprises Ltd

Future Enterp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1,067.79

-325.36

-18.63

43.56

Depreciation

-609.74

-860.68

-698.4

-633.19

Tax paid

17.89

36.86

6.45

0

Working capital

3,218.66

-1,823.84

158.62

276.95

Other operating items

Operating

1,559.02

-2,973.02

-551.97

-312.68

Capital expenditure

-4,828.95

2,665.99

1,285.4

1,190.15

Free cash flow

-3,269.93

-307.02

733.42

877.47

Equity raised

7,055.95

7,632.15

7,543.48

7,057.74

Investing

-75.21

157.73

-283.89

-12.88

Financing

2,111.35

326.36

920.26

1,079.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,822.16

7,809.21

8,913.28

9,001.94

