Future Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
473.83
590.41
693.15
435.97
545.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
473.83
590.41
693.15
435.97
545.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.02
27.76
14.58
14.52
6.4
Total Income
529.85
618.17
707.73
450.49
552.03
Total Expenditure
2,485.85
529.14
646.93
389.54
474.11
PBIDT
-1,956
89.03
60.8
60.95
77.92
Interest
192.94
192.38
174.62
202.15
206.71
PBDT
-2,148.94
-103.35
-113.82
-141.2
-128.79
Depreciation
146.97
169.88
171.92
176.68
170.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.03
0
0
0
-17.89
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2,295.88
-273.23
-285.74
-317.88
-281.76
Minority Interest After NP
-255.92
-2.33
-14.31
-22.73
-9.94
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2,039.96
-270.9
-271.43
-295.15
-271.82
Extra-ordinary Items
-1,400.33
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-639.63
-270.9
-271.43
-295.15
-271.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-41.27
-5.48
-5.49
-5.97
-5.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
98.86
98.86
98.86
98.86
98.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-412.8
15.07
8.77
13.98
14.28
PBDTM(%)
-453.52
-17.5
-16.42
-32.38
-23.6
PATM(%)
-484.53
-46.27
-41.22
-72.91
-51.63
