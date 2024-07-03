iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

0.66
(1.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Dec-2021Sept-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

473.83

590.41

693.15

435.97

545.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

473.83

590.41

693.15

435.97

545.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

56.02

27.76

14.58

14.52

6.4

Total Income

529.85

618.17

707.73

450.49

552.03

Total Expenditure

2,485.85

529.14

646.93

389.54

474.11

PBIDT

-1,956

89.03

60.8

60.95

77.92

Interest

192.94

192.38

174.62

202.15

206.71

PBDT

-2,148.94

-103.35

-113.82

-141.2

-128.79

Depreciation

146.97

169.88

171.92

176.68

170.86

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.03

0

0

0

-17.89

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2,295.88

-273.23

-285.74

-317.88

-281.76

Minority Interest After NP

-255.92

-2.33

-14.31

-22.73

-9.94

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2,039.96

-270.9

-271.43

-295.15

-271.82

Extra-ordinary Items

-1,400.33

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-639.63

-270.9

-271.43

-295.15

-271.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-41.27

-5.48

-5.49

-5.97

-5.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

98.86

98.86

98.86

98.86

98.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-412.8

15.07

8.77

13.98

14.28

PBDTM(%)

-453.52

-17.5

-16.42

-32.38

-23.6

PATM(%)

-484.53

-46.27

-41.22

-72.91

-51.63

Future Enterp.: Related NEWS

Central Bank of India Close to FEL Insurance Stake Deal

Central Bank of India Close to FEL Insurance Stake Deal

19 Aug 2024|10:08 AM

The acquisition comes as the bank strives to strengthen its position in the insurance business, where it presently has a minority holding.

Read More

