Future Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

0.6
(1.69%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:13 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-73.49

5.14

13.76

-49.68

Op profit growth

-87.46

13.75

18.27

-8.25

EBIT growth

-220.11

-42.35

9.24

2.77

Net profit growth

238.57

-4,901.88

-80.28

-1.57

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.77

24.91

23.02

22.14

EBIT margin

-31.27

6.9

12.58

13.11

Net profit margin

-78.88

-6.17

0.13

0.78

RoCE

-4.21

3.5

6.59

6.61

RoNW

-7.92

-2.07

0.04

0.24

RoA

-2.65

-0.78

0.01

0.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-24.68

-7.48

0.81

1.16

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.2

Cash EPS

-38.49

-27.61

-14.55

-13.09

Book value per share

59.18

84.03

77.99

78.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.32

-1.15

43.7

26.03

P/CEPS

-0.2

-0.31

-2.43

-2.3

P/B

0.13

0.1

0.45

0.38

EV/EBIDTA

22.36

5.14

5.29

5.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

28.4

0

Tax payout

-1.41

-10.61

-38.51

-17.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

649.65

104.51

49.37

45.08

Inventory days

294.36

78.38

70.81

71.28

Creditor days

-352.62

-93.35

-64.92

-75.49

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.54

-0.51

-1.11

-1.12

Net debt / equity

2.43

1.64

1.46

1.37

Net debt / op. profit

42.46

5.11

4.79

5.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.91

-67.12

-69.92

-70.53

Employee costs

-9.7

-4.02

-3.51

-3.08

Other costs

-8.6

-3.93

-3.53

-4.23

