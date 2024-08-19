Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-73.49
5.14
13.76
-49.68
Op profit growth
-87.46
13.75
18.27
-8.25
EBIT growth
-220.11
-42.35
9.24
2.77
Net profit growth
238.57
-4,901.88
-80.28
-1.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.77
24.91
23.02
22.14
EBIT margin
-31.27
6.9
12.58
13.11
Net profit margin
-78.88
-6.17
0.13
0.78
RoCE
-4.21
3.5
6.59
6.61
RoNW
-7.92
-2.07
0.04
0.24
RoA
-2.65
-0.78
0.01
0.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-24.68
-7.48
0.81
1.16
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.2
Cash EPS
-38.49
-27.61
-14.55
-13.09
Book value per share
59.18
84.03
77.99
78.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.32
-1.15
43.7
26.03
P/CEPS
-0.2
-0.31
-2.43
-2.3
P/B
0.13
0.1
0.45
0.38
EV/EBIDTA
22.36
5.14
5.29
5.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
28.4
0
Tax payout
-1.41
-10.61
-38.51
-17.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
649.65
104.51
49.37
45.08
Inventory days
294.36
78.38
70.81
71.28
Creditor days
-352.62
-93.35
-64.92
-75.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.54
-0.51
-1.11
-1.12
Net debt / equity
2.43
1.64
1.46
1.37
Net debt / op. profit
42.46
5.11
4.79
5.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.91
-67.12
-69.92
-70.53
Employee costs
-9.7
-4.02
-3.51
-3.08
Other costs
-8.6
-3.93
-3.53
-4.23
The acquisition comes as the bank strives to strengthen its position in the insurance business, where it presently has a minority holding.Read More
