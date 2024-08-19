Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sep-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
16.36%
16.36%
16.36%
16.36%
17.02%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.59%
0.59%
0.59%
0.59%
0.76%
Non-Institutions
83.03%
83.03%
83.03%
83.03%
82.2%
Total Non-Promoter
83.63%
83.63%
83.63%
83.63%
82.97%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The acquisition comes as the bank strives to strengthen its position in the insurance business, where it presently has a minority holding.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.