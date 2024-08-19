iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Central Bank of India Close to FEL Insurance Stake Deal

19 Aug 2024 , 10:08 AM

The Central Bank of India is on the verge of purchasing Future Enterprises’ (FEL) holdings in two insurance joint ventures as the debt-ridden conglomerate enters insolvency proceedings.

According to news reports, the state-owned bank is expected to acquire Future Enterprises’ 25% interest in Future Generali India Insurance Co. and 33% stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance Co. The acquisition comes as the bank strives to strengthen its position in the insurance business.

Lenders to Future Enterprises had separated the company’s assets into three categories: insurance ventures, textile firms, and residual stakes.

According to the report, Italy’s Generali, which owns 74% of the joint ventures, sought to collaborate with a public sector lender to help boost distribution.

Central Bank has emerged as the frontrunner, having outbid many competitors, including Capri Global, JC Flowers, and Authum.

While Authum, Capri, and JC Flowers expressed an interest in acquiring all Future Enterprises holdings, Central Bank concentrated only on the insurance stakes. Other than Central Bank, M Pallonji & Co., Kotak Alternate Asset, and Globe Capital had expressed interest in the insurance stakes.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Central Bank of India
  • Future Group
  • Insolvency Proceedings
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.