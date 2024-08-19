Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
886.93
4,043.15
4,184.8
3,782.09
yoy growth (%)
-78.06
-3.38
10.64
-54.74
Raw materials
-651.93
-2,716.36
-2,938.96
-2,675.41
As % of sales
73.5
67.18
70.22
70.73
Employee costs
-58.06
-101.04
-86.78
-59.96
As % of sales
6.54
2.49
2.07
1.58
Other costs
-50.86
-96.73
-94.77
-93.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.73
2.39
2.26
2.46
Operating profit
126.08
1,129.02
1,064.29
953.31
OPM
14.21
27.92
25.43
25.2
Depreciation
-609.74
-860.68
-698.4
-633.19
Interest expense
-717
-635.75
-568.41
-507.61
Other income
132.87
42.05
183.88
231.05
Profit before tax
-1,067.79
-325.36
-18.63
43.56
Taxes
17.89
36.86
6.45
0
Tax rate
-1.67
-11.32
-34.6
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1,049.9
-288.5
-12.18
43.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1,049.9
-288.5
-12.18
43.55
yoy growth (%)
263.91
2,266.69
-127.98
104.79
NPM
-118.37
-7.13
-0.29
1.15
