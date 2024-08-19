iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

886.93

4,043.15

4,184.8

3,782.09

yoy growth (%)

-78.06

-3.38

10.64

-54.74

Raw materials

-651.93

-2,716.36

-2,938.96

-2,675.41

As % of sales

73.5

67.18

70.22

70.73

Employee costs

-58.06

-101.04

-86.78

-59.96

As % of sales

6.54

2.49

2.07

1.58

Other costs

-50.86

-96.73

-94.77

-93.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.73

2.39

2.26

2.46

Operating profit

126.08

1,129.02

1,064.29

953.31

OPM

14.21

27.92

25.43

25.2

Depreciation

-609.74

-860.68

-698.4

-633.19

Interest expense

-717

-635.75

-568.41

-507.61

Other income

132.87

42.05

183.88

231.05

Profit before tax

-1,067.79

-325.36

-18.63

43.56

Taxes

17.89

36.86

6.45

0

Tax rate

-1.67

-11.32

-34.6

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1,049.9

-288.5

-12.18

43.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1,049.9

-288.5

-12.18

43.55

yoy growth (%)

263.91

2,266.69

-127.98

104.79

NPM

-118.37

-7.13

-0.29

1.15

Future Enterp. : related Articles

Central Bank of India Close to FEL Insurance Stake Deal

19 Aug 2024|10:08 AM

The acquisition comes as the bank strives to strengthen its position in the insurance business, where it presently has a minority holding.

Read More

