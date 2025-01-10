To

The Members of

Future Enterprises Limited

RepoRt on the Audit oF the StAndAlone FinAnciAl StAtementS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Future enterprises limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, its loss and total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act ("SA"s). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw your attention to the following matters:

i. Note no. 48 of the standalone financial statements describes managements assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations and financial results of the Company. Further, due to Covid-19 related lock down restrictions, management was able to perform year end physical verification of Inventory and Fixed Assets at certain locations subsequent to the year end. We were unable to physically observe the verification of inventory that was carried out by the management and have relied on the managements representation provided for the same.

ii. As stated in note no. 3 of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021, the company holds investment in following companies:

- Future E-Commerce Infrastructure Limited being Rs. 17.72 crores as Equity Shares,

Rs. 48.65 Crores as Non-Cumulative Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares and Rs. 0.11 crore in Non-Cumulative Preference Shares.

- Futurebazaar India Limited being Rs. 19.16 crores in equity shares

- Ritvika Trading Private Limited being Rs. 0.01 crore in equity shares.

- Bluerock eservices Private Limited being Rs. 10.92 crores in equity shares.

- Future Merchandising and Sourcing Pte. Limited being Rs. 0.20 crore in equity shares.

In respect of above-mentioned companies, the management has not provided provision for diminution in value of the long term investments totalling to Rs. 96.77 crores (Book Value) as in the opinion of the management such diminution is temporary in nature considering the intrinsic value of the assets, future prospects and claims (impact unascertainable).

iii. Note No. 50 of the Statement, which narrates managements Resolution Plan under a ‘Resolution Framework for COVID-19 related stress announced by the Reserve Bank of India. The Resolution Plan has been approved by Board of Directors and the lenders of the Company as a part of "the OTR Scheme".

iv. In reference to deferred tax, the company has incurred loss before tax in current financial year 2020-21 amounting to Rs. 1062.72 crores but have not created any deferred tax asset. The management is of the opinion that due to current business scenario there is no certainty that future taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary differences and tax losses can be utilised and any gain arriving due to deferred tax will be adjusted in subsequent year.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit matters how our audit addressed the key audit matter External confirmations COVID-19 has impacted the procedure of external confirmation request to vendors and customers at the year-end and therefore, positive external confirmation request was sent through electronic mode. However, due to suspension of business activities of the many confirming parties, most confirmations were not received. The Company seeks and had sought confirmations from vendors and customers during the year. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: In such events, we auditors performed alternative audit procedures. • Revised assessed risk and modify our audit procedures to mitigate these risks; This matter is considered to be key audit matter given the circumstances of the year-end confirmations under COVID-19 vis--vis non-COVID-19 scenario. • Obtained a reliable assurance pertaining to transactions with confirming parties, in sense for accurate and complete process of routine and significant classes of transactions such as revenue, purchases, etc.; • Selected samples and tested the effectiveness of controls related to accuracy and completeness of transactions in totality considering the frequency and regularity of transactions; • Performed alternative audit procedures like • For accounts receivable balances : scrutiny of ledger accounts and verification of subsequent receipts; • For accounts payable balances : scrutiny of ledger accounts and other documents/records, such as bills from vendors.

Carrying value of trade receivables As at March 31, 2021, trade receivables constitutes approximately 20% of total assets of the Company. The company is required to regularly assess the recoverability of its Trade Receivables. Our audit procedures in respect of evaluation of receivables included the following: Recoverability of trade receivables was significant to our audit due to the value of amounts which also represents significant portion of the Companys working capital. • Tested the ageing of trade receivables and receipts subsequent to the year-end; Considering the expected credit loss involves judgement as the expected credit losses must reflect information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future conditions, as well as the time value of money. • Evaluated Managements assessment of the current financial situation of the major entities whose balances are receivable as the year-end. Management has made provision for expected credit loss of Rs. 4.34 crores. • Assessed the companys expected credit loss calculations made in determining the recoverable amount. In making this assessment we evaluated the objectivity and independence of companys personnel involved in the process. Accordingly, the recoverability of trade receivables is a key audit matter in our audit of Ind AS financial statements. • Sent and obtained confirmations for major parties possible. • Assessed the adequacy of the company disclosures in relation to trade receivables included in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as per Ind AS 109.

Related party transactions The Company has significant transactions with related parties which includes sale of products, services, rent, loans and advances given. Performed test of controls over related party transactions with respect to approval of transactions by the Board of Directors of the Company, entering into agreements/ contracts and recording in books of account; Companys major portion of total revenue comes from related party. • Read contracts and agreements with related parties to understand the nature of the transactions; Considering the high volume of transactions with related parties and determination of arms length price to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. • Assessed the disclosures made in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as per Ind AS 24.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For dmKh & co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 116886W Shikha Kabra Partner Place: Mumbai Membership Number: 179437 Date: July 30, 2021 UDIN: 21179437AAAABB8073

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Future enterprises limited of even date)

Report on the internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting under clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

AnneXuRe ‘B to the independent AuditoRS RepoRt

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading of "Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to the members of Future enterprise limited of even date) Report on the companies (Auditors Report) order, 2016, issued in terms of Section 143(11) of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") of Future enterprises limited ("the company"):

i. In respect of companys property, plant and equipment:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b. All property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

ii. As explained to us, the Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at regular intervals during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedure of physical verification of inventory followed by the management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 3(iii) (a), (b) and (c) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans to directors including entities in which they are interested and in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and, guarantees, and securities given have been complied by the company.

v. The Company has accepted deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order have been complied.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under clause 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products/services of the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company has been generally regular during the year, in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, income-tax, employees state insurance, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. The provisions relating to duty of excise are not applicable to the Company.

b. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c. Details of dues of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, value added tax, goods and service tax, and cess which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2021 on account of disputes, are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount* (in Rs. Crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Sales Tax Act of CST / VAT 0.52 Various years from FY 2012-13 to 2016-17 Assistant Commissioner/ Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax various States 0.08 FY 2008-09 Additional Commissioner Grade 2 1.02 FY 2010-11 Special Commissioner of VAT The West Bengal Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act 2012 Entry Tax 3.62 FY 2016-17 & 2017-18 Calcutta High Court Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 4.77 FY 2017-18 Commissioner of Custom (Appeals) and Customs ,Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

* Net of amounts paid.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a bank or dues to debenture holders. However, the Company along with the lenders decided to implement an OTR Scheme under a ‘Resolution Framework for COVID-19 related stress announced by the Reserve Bank of India. ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given by the management, we are of the opinion that money raised by Company by way of term loan has been applied for the purpose for which they were raised. The Company did not raise any money by way of Initial Public offer or further public offer. x. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or no material fraud on the company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid / provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) are not applicable to the company and, not commented upon.

xv. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.