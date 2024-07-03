Summary

Shankara Building Products Limited was originally incorporated as Shankara Pipes India Pvt Ltd on October 13, 1995 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. Subsequently, The Company was converted to a Public Limited Company on August 28, 2007 in the name of Shankara Pipes India Limited. The name of the Company was further changed to Shankara Infrastructure Materials Ltd on March 25, 2011. The change of name of the Company from Shankara Pipes India Limited to Shankara Infrastructure Materials Limited was undertaken to replicate its business focus of offering infrastructure materials to its customers. Thereafter, the name of the company was changed to Shankara Building Products Limited on July 27, 2016. The Company is one of the leading organised retailers of home improvement and building products in India, operating under the brand Shankara Buildpro. The company caters to a large customer base across various end-user segments in urban and semi-urban markets through multi-channel sales approach, processing facilities, supply chain and logistics facilities. It deals with a number of product categories including structural steel, cement, TMT bars, hollow blocks, pipes and tubes, roofing solutions, welding accessories, primers, solar heaters, plumbing materials, tiles, sanitary ware, water tanks, plywood, kitchen sinks, lighting and other allied products. The Company has operations spread across ten states and one union territory in India.The company serves home owners and professional cus

