iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shankara Building Products Ltd Share Price

659.85
(-6.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open700.45
  • Day's High708.95
  • 52 Wk High834.75
  • Prev. Close708.95
  • Day's Low655
  • 52 Wk Low 444.9
  • Turnover (lac)607.49
  • P/E25.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value259.71
  • EPS28.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,600.09
  • Div. Yield0.42
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shankara Building Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

700.45

Prev. Close

708.95

Turnover(Lac.)

607.49

Day's High

708.95

Day's Low

655

52 Week's High

834.75

52 Week's Low

444.9

Book Value

259.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,600.09

P/E

25.1

EPS

28.24

Divi. Yield

0.42

Shankara Building Products Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shankara Building Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shankara Building Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.22%

Non-Promoter- 12.73%

Institutions: 12.73%

Non-Institutions: 38.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shankara Building Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.25

22.85

22.85

22.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

576.96

435.19

354.11

326.81

Net Worth

601.21

458.04

376.96

349.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,328.75

1,957.24

2,493.84

2,352.36

yoy growth (%)

18.98

-21.51

6.01

4.64

Raw materials

-2,197.79

-1,848.47

-2,319.85

-2,190.25

As % of sales

94.37

94.44

93.02

93.1

Employee costs

-31.09

-27.07

-41.37

-40.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

36.29

13.47

35.69

24.55

Depreciation

-10.72

-17.38

-18.6

-9.01

Tax paid

-9.05

-3.99

-8.41

-8.13

Working capital

-21.21

35.66

20.79

-64.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.98

-21.51

6.01

4.64

Op profit growth

39.97

-42.56

26.06

-28.7

EBIT growth

62.97

-47.73

12.76

-31

Net profit growth

172.94

-63.41

66.08

-57.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,828.44

4,029.72

2,418.4

2,038.37

2,639.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,828.44

4,029.72

2,418.4

2,038.37

2,639.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.24

7.7

3.1

6.22

4.98

View Annually Results

Shankara Building Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

3,934.75

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

6,998.35

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

614.05

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

265.55

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

815.7

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shankara Building Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SUKUMAR SRINIVAS

Chairman & Independent Directo

Venkaraman Ravichander

Whole-time Director

RAVIKUMAR CHOWDAPPA

Non Executive Director

Subramanya Venkata Sivaprasad Ramenani

Independent Director

Jayashri Murali

Independent Director

Chandu Nair

Independent Director

B Jayaraman

Independent Director

MUTHURAMAN

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ereena Vikram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shankara Building Products Ltd

Summary

Shankara Building Products Limited was originally incorporated as Shankara Pipes India Pvt Ltd on October 13, 1995 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. Subsequently, The Company was converted to a Public Limited Company on August 28, 2007 in the name of Shankara Pipes India Limited. The name of the Company was further changed to Shankara Infrastructure Materials Ltd on March 25, 2011. The change of name of the Company from Shankara Pipes India Limited to Shankara Infrastructure Materials Limited was undertaken to replicate its business focus of offering infrastructure materials to its customers. Thereafter, the name of the company was changed to Shankara Building Products Limited on July 27, 2016. The Company is one of the leading organised retailers of home improvement and building products in India, operating under the brand Shankara Buildpro. The company caters to a large customer base across various end-user segments in urban and semi-urban markets through multi-channel sales approach, processing facilities, supply chain and logistics facilities. It deals with a number of product categories including structural steel, cement, TMT bars, hollow blocks, pipes and tubes, roofing solutions, welding accessories, primers, solar heaters, plumbing materials, tiles, sanitary ware, water tanks, plywood, kitchen sinks, lighting and other allied products. The Company has operations spread across ten states and one union territory in India.The company serves home owners and professional cus
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shankara Building Products Ltd share price today?

The Shankara Building Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹659.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shankara Building Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shankara Building Products Ltd is ₹1600.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shankara Building Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shankara Building Products Ltd is 25.1 and 2.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shankara Building Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shankara Building Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shankara Building Products Ltd is ₹444.9 and ₹834.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shankara Building Products Ltd?

Shankara Building Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.52%, 3 Years at 10.54%, 1 Year at -1.23%, 6 Month at -0.82%, 3 Month at 37.30% and 1 Month at 4.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shankara Building Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shankara Building Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.22 %
Institutions - 12.73 %
Public - 38.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shankara Building Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.