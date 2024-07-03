Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹700.45
Prev. Close₹708.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹607.49
Day's High₹708.95
Day's Low₹655
52 Week's High₹834.75
52 Week's Low₹444.9
Book Value₹259.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,600.09
P/E25.1
EPS28.24
Divi. Yield0.42
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.25
22.85
22.85
22.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
576.96
435.19
354.11
326.81
Net Worth
601.21
458.04
376.96
349.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,328.75
1,957.24
2,493.84
2,352.36
yoy growth (%)
18.98
-21.51
6.01
4.64
Raw materials
-2,197.79
-1,848.47
-2,319.85
-2,190.25
As % of sales
94.37
94.44
93.02
93.1
Employee costs
-31.09
-27.07
-41.37
-40.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
36.29
13.47
35.69
24.55
Depreciation
-10.72
-17.38
-18.6
-9.01
Tax paid
-9.05
-3.99
-8.41
-8.13
Working capital
-21.21
35.66
20.79
-64.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.98
-21.51
6.01
4.64
Op profit growth
39.97
-42.56
26.06
-28.7
EBIT growth
62.97
-47.73
12.76
-31
Net profit growth
172.94
-63.41
66.08
-57.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,828.44
4,029.72
2,418.4
2,038.37
2,639.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,828.44
4,029.72
2,418.4
2,038.37
2,639.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.24
7.7
3.1
6.22
4.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
3,934.75
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
6,998.35
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
614.05
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
265.55
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
815.7
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SUKUMAR SRINIVAS
Chairman & Independent Directo
Venkaraman Ravichander
Whole-time Director
RAVIKUMAR CHOWDAPPA
Non Executive Director
Subramanya Venkata Sivaprasad Ramenani
Independent Director
Jayashri Murali
Independent Director
Chandu Nair
Independent Director
B Jayaraman
Independent Director
MUTHURAMAN
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ereena Vikram
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shankara Building Products Ltd
Summary
Shankara Building Products Limited was originally incorporated as Shankara Pipes India Pvt Ltd on October 13, 1995 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. Subsequently, The Company was converted to a Public Limited Company on August 28, 2007 in the name of Shankara Pipes India Limited. The name of the Company was further changed to Shankara Infrastructure Materials Ltd on March 25, 2011. The change of name of the Company from Shankara Pipes India Limited to Shankara Infrastructure Materials Limited was undertaken to replicate its business focus of offering infrastructure materials to its customers. Thereafter, the name of the company was changed to Shankara Building Products Limited on July 27, 2016. The Company is one of the leading organised retailers of home improvement and building products in India, operating under the brand Shankara Buildpro. The company caters to a large customer base across various end-user segments in urban and semi-urban markets through multi-channel sales approach, processing facilities, supply chain and logistics facilities. It deals with a number of product categories including structural steel, cement, TMT bars, hollow blocks, pipes and tubes, roofing solutions, welding accessories, primers, solar heaters, plumbing materials, tiles, sanitary ware, water tanks, plywood, kitchen sinks, lighting and other allied products. The Company has operations spread across ten states and one union territory in India.The company serves home owners and professional cus
Read More
The Shankara Building Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹659.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shankara Building Products Ltd is ₹1600.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shankara Building Products Ltd is 25.1 and 2.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shankara Building Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shankara Building Products Ltd is ₹444.9 and ₹834.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shankara Building Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.52%, 3 Years at 10.54%, 1 Year at -1.23%, 6 Month at -0.82%, 3 Month at 37.30% and 1 Month at 4.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.