To the Members of Shankara Building Products Limited, Bengaluru Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Shankara Building Products Limited, Bengaluru ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and Standalone Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of Material accounting policies information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company, as at March 31, 2024, its profit and other comprehensive income, the changes in equity anitcash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit INVENTORY EXISTENCE AND VALUATION We have performed the following procedures: Inventory is held in various locations by the Company. There are complexities and manual process involved in determining inventory quantities on hand and valuation of the same due to the diverse & numerous inventory products, multiple storage locations and price fluctuations of products. Hence, inventory quantities and valuation is identified as a key audit Matter. We have reviewed the Inventory verification reports of the Internal auditors for all the quarters. Also during the year the Management has performed Inventory verification in some locations and have provided us with the inventory verification report Comparative analysis of inventory as at the end of the year with the inventory at the beginning of the year. Verification of the correctness of valuation made by the management on a sample basis, with regard to the cost and net realizable value of inventory

We confirm the adequacy of disclosures made in the Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and Auditors Report

Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS financial statement

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls

with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that are of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs

3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Cash Flows statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the remuneration paid / provided during the year to directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements - refer note 39 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts (refer note no. 53.), no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note no. 54 to financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the management under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with the Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of Dividend. The Board has not declared interim dividend during the year. However, the Board at its meeting held today ie. May 20 , 2024 has recommended a final dividend of 3.00 /- per equity share (face value of 10/- each) which is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with the provisions of the section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Place: Bengaluru For Sundaram & Srinivasan Date : May 20 , 2024 Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 004207S Srinivasan K Partner Membership No. 209120 UDIN: 24209120BKBKIB6861

Annexure 1 referred to in our report under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements Para 1" of even date on the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) Property, Plant and Equipment are verified physically by the manageent in accordance with a regular programme at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the interval is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) Based on our verification of the registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties of the Company (included under Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Property) are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of title deeds hypothecated with a Bank, which were not verified by us, we relied on the confirmation received from the bank in respect of the said title deeds.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use asset) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management. In our opinion, the procedures for physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. The discrepancies between the physical stocks and the book stocks were not material (less than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory) and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. (b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from Banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Quarterly returns filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with books of account of the company (iii) During the year, the company has made investment in a subsidiary, provided advances in the nature of loans to its wholly owned subsidiaries, renewed guarantees and securities, furnished to banks on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiaries for availing /renewing the working capital facilities by its subsidiaries . The Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans secured or unsecured to firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties . (a) During the year the company has provided advances in the nature of loans to its wholly owned subsidiaries ,renewed guarantee and securities furnished to banks on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiaries for availing /renewing the working capital facilities by its subsidiaries.

(A) in crores

Particulars Advance in the nature of loans Guarantee* Security* Aggregate amount during the year -Wholly Owned Subsidiaries 10.27 90.75 12.97 Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date (ie 31.03.2024) -Wholly Owned Subsidiaries Nil 90.75 12.97

*The Company has furnished Guarantee and Security in the preceding previous years in respect of the working capital facilities availed by its wholly owned subsidiaries and the working capital facilities are being renewed year on year. (B) The Company has not granted loan or provided advance or security or furnished guarantee to parties other than subsidiaries ,joint ventures and associates.

(b) The Investment made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of advances in the nature of loans provided by the company to its wholly owned subsidiaries , the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated as the said loans and interest are repayable on demand. Hence we do not comment on para 3 (iii) (c ) (d) (e). (d) During the Year , the company has granted loans in the nature of advances repayable on demand , the details of which are given below.

Particulars Aggregate amount of advances in the nature of loan granted % of total loan granted Advances in the nature of loans granted to Related Parties Related parties as defined in Clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 10.27 100 % 10.27

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposit as mentioned in the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the clause (v) of para 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the company under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act.

(vii) (a) According to the records provided to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund (PF), Employees State Insurance (ESI), Income Tax (including Tax Deducted at Source), Duty of Customs, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities wherever applicable. We have observed delays in remittances of Professional Tax, ESI and PF in some of the branches in the year 2023-24.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Service Tax and Cess were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the dues outstanding with respect to Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax on account of any dispute, is as follows:

Name of the statute: Income Tax Act, 1961

Financial year Nature of dues Amount ( In crore) Forum where the dispute is Pending 2019-20 Income Tax and Interest 0.15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)/NFAC.

Name of the statute: Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017

Financial year Nature of dues Amount ( In crore) * Forum where the dispute is Pending 2017-18 CGST, SGST, interest and Penalty 0.80 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Appeals, Bengaluru 2017-18 CGST, SGST, and Penalty 0.02 Additional\Joint Commissioner of Central Tax, Appeals, Bengaluru 2018-19 CGST, SGST, interest and Penalty 0.86 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Appeals, Bengaluru

*Out of it 0.09 Crore has been remitted during the year by the company under protest.

(viii) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The company has neither defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings nor in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans availed by the company were utilized for the purpose for which it were obtained. (d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The company has not availed any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. The company does not have a joint venture or an associate.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The company does not have a joint venture or an associate.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public issue offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence the question of utilization of money raised by way of initial public offer does not arise.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of 14,00,000 (Fourteen lakhs) shares at a price of

750 per share (including a premium of 740 per share) during the year by converting 14,00,000 (Fourteen Lakhs) Share Warrants which were allotted during the year 2022-23,. This aggregate to

105 crores . The preferential allotment of shares by the company is in compliance with section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 Based upon the audit procedures performed and as per the information and explanations given by the management , funds raised have been utilized for the purpose for which the funds were raised. (xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures adopted and information and explanations furnished to us by the management, no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) In view of what is stated in point no. xi (a) above, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 during the year.

(c) According to information furnished to us, the company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, para 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company (xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in note no 47 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued for the period under audit have been considered by us. (xv) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Act.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Hence, the provisions of para 3 (xvi) (a) and (b) are not applicable to the company.

(b) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence provisions of para 3 (xvi) (c) is not applicable to the company (c) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (including the company) (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under para 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss in the financial year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year, there has been no resignation of statutory auditors. Accordingly, reporting under this para 3 (xviii) is not applicable. (xix) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a) The Company has spent the amount prescribed under section 135 of the Act before the year end. Hence the question of unspent CSR amount does not arise.

(b) The Company did not spend any CSR amount in any ongoing project. Hence reporting under this clause does not arise.

(xxi) Based on the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) report, issued by the statutory auditors of the three wholly owned subsidiary companies incorporated in India and CARO report issued by us in respect of one wholly owned subsidiary company incorporated in India, included in the consolidated financial statements, we report that there are no qualifications or adverse remarks in those audit reports.

Place: Bengaluru For Sundaram & Srinivasan Date : May 20 , 2024 Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 004207S Srinivasan K Partner Membership No. 209120 UDIN: 24209120BKBKIB6861

ANNEXURE - 2 referred to in our report under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements Para 2 "(f) " of even date on the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Shankara Building Products Limited, Bengaluru ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that;

I.pertain to the maintenance of records, that in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; II. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and III. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at Mach 31, 2024, based on; i. existing policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of business. ii. continuous adherence to Companys policies. iii. existing procedures in relation to safeguarding of Companys fixed assets, investments, inventories, receivables, loans and advances made and cash and bank balances. iv. existing system to prevent and detect fraud and errors. v. accuracy and completeness of Companys accounting records; and vi. existing capacity to prepare timely and reliable financial information