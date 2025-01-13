Shankara Building Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.25
22.85
22.85
22.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
576.96
435.19
354.11
326.81
Net Worth
601.21
458.04
376.96
349.66
Minority Interest
Debt
78.18
114.4
148.98
193.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.36
5.32
4.85
3.84
Total Liabilities
685.75
577.76
530.79
546.8
Fixed Assets
210.11
196.66
169.25
163.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
38.62
38.7
38.85
38.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.58
1.78
3.55
3.5
Networking Capital
405
333.07
317.05
338.11
Inventories
348.16
336.25
283.38
245.92
Inventory Days
44.41
45.86
Sundry Debtors
633.56
500.02
335.25
280.2
Debtor Days
52.54
52.25
Other Current Assets
46.81
32.33
22.14
20.12
Sundry Creditors
-585.34
-508.62
-301.16
-188.26
Creditor Days
47.2
35.1
Other Current Liabilities
-38.19
-26.91
-22.55
-19.87
Cash
29.44
7.55
2.09
2.57
Total Assets
685.75
577.76
530.79
546.8
