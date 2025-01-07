iifl-logo-icon 1
Shankara Building Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

673.9
(2.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shankara Building Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,328.75

1,957.24

2,493.84

2,352.36

yoy growth (%)

18.98

-21.51

6.01

4.64

Raw materials

-2,197.79

-1,848.47

-2,319.85

-2,190.25

As % of sales

94.37

94.44

93.02

93.1

Employee costs

-31.09

-27.07

-41.37

-40.35

As % of sales

1.33

1.38

1.65

1.71

Other costs

-34.15

-34.75

-50.86

-56.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.46

1.77

2.03

2.41

Operating profit

65.72

46.95

81.75

64.84

OPM

2.82

2.39

3.27

2.75

Depreciation

-10.72

-17.38

-18.6

-9.01

Interest expense

-21.11

-21.75

-31.69

-35.2

Other income

2.4

5.65

4.23

3.93

Profit before tax

36.29

13.47

35.69

24.55

Taxes

-9.05

-3.99

-8.41

-8.13

Tax rate

-24.93

-29.62

-23.57

-33.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

27.24

9.47

27.27

16.42

Exceptional items

0

0.5

0

0

Net profit

27.24

9.98

27.27

16.42

yoy growth (%)

172.94

-63.41

66.08

-57.05

NPM

1.16

0.5

1.09

0.69

