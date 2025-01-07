Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,328.75
1,957.24
2,493.84
2,352.36
yoy growth (%)
18.98
-21.51
6.01
4.64
Raw materials
-2,197.79
-1,848.47
-2,319.85
-2,190.25
As % of sales
94.37
94.44
93.02
93.1
Employee costs
-31.09
-27.07
-41.37
-40.35
As % of sales
1.33
1.38
1.65
1.71
Other costs
-34.15
-34.75
-50.86
-56.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.46
1.77
2.03
2.41
Operating profit
65.72
46.95
81.75
64.84
OPM
2.82
2.39
3.27
2.75
Depreciation
-10.72
-17.38
-18.6
-9.01
Interest expense
-21.11
-21.75
-31.69
-35.2
Other income
2.4
5.65
4.23
3.93
Profit before tax
36.29
13.47
35.69
24.55
Taxes
-9.05
-3.99
-8.41
-8.13
Tax rate
-24.93
-29.62
-23.57
-33.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
27.24
9.47
27.27
16.42
Exceptional items
0
0.5
0
0
Net profit
27.24
9.98
27.27
16.42
yoy growth (%)
172.94
-63.41
66.08
-57.05
NPM
1.16
0.5
1.09
0.69
