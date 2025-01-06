Shankara Building Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
36.29
13.47
35.69
24.55
Depreciation
-10.72
-17.38
-18.6
-9.01
Tax paid
-9.05
-3.99
-8.41
-8.13
Working capital
-21.21
35.66
20.79
-64.21
Other operating items
Operating
-4.68
27.75
29.46
-56.8
Capital expenditure
11.89
-17.14
27.43
69.44
Free cash flow
7.2
10.61
56.89
12.63
Equity raised
653.68
633.29
590.08
578.28
Investing
-0.14
-9.39
9.92
-0.01
Financing
64.72
61.03
34.75
-64.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
725.46
695.55
691.64
526.04
