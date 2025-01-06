iifl-logo-icon 1
Shankara Building Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Shankara Build. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

36.29

13.47

35.69

24.55

Depreciation

-10.72

-17.38

-18.6

-9.01

Tax paid

-9.05

-3.99

-8.41

-8.13

Working capital

-21.21

35.66

20.79

-64.21

Other operating items

Operating

-4.68

27.75

29.46

-56.8

Capital expenditure

11.89

-17.14

27.43

69.44

Free cash flow

7.2

10.61

56.89

12.63

Equity raised

653.68

633.29

590.08

578.28

Investing

-0.14

-9.39

9.92

-0.01

Financing

64.72

61.03

34.75

-64.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

725.46

695.55

691.64

526.04

