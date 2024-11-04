iifl-logo-icon 1
Shankara Building Products Ltd Board Meeting

Shankara Build. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
Shankara Building Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Shankara Building Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone/ Consolidated Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter ended June 30 2024
Board Meeting21 Jun 202421 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting The Company at its meeting held on 21st June, 2024 considered and accepted the cessation of directorship of Mr. V. Ravichandar (DIN:00634180) as an Independent Director and Chairman with effect from closure of business hours on 24th June, 2024. Consequently , the Board of Directors appointed Mr. B. Jayaraman (DIN: 00022567), Independent Director as Chairman effective from 25th June, 2024
Board Meeting20 May 202412 May 2024
Shankara Building Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3. To consider the appointment of Mr. N. Muthuraman (DIN:02375046) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director(Non-Executive) of the Company for the first term of Five (5) years subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. Reappointment of M/s Sundaram & Srinivasan Chartered Accountants Chennai (Firms Registration No. 004207S) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for second term of five years from the conclusion of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the financial year 2024-25 till the conclusion of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the financial year 2029-30. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Shankara Building Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

