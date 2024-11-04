Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

Shankara Building Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Shankara Building Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone/ Consolidated Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter ended June 30 2024

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting The Company at its meeting held on 21st June, 2024 considered and accepted the cessation of directorship of Mr. V. Ravichandar (DIN:00634180) as an Independent Director and Chairman with effect from closure of business hours on 24th June, 2024. Consequently , the Board of Directors appointed Mr. B. Jayaraman (DIN: 00022567), Independent Director as Chairman effective from 25th June, 2024

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 12 May 2024

Shankara Building Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3. To consider the appointment of Mr. N. Muthuraman (DIN:02375046) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director(Non-Executive) of the Company for the first term of Five (5) years subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. Reappointment of M/s Sundaram & Srinivasan Chartered Accountants Chennai (Firms Registration No. 004207S) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for second term of five years from the conclusion of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the financial year 2024-25 till the conclusion of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the financial year 2029-30. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024