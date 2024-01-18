|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|13 Jun 2024
|-
|3
|30
|Final
|Board of Directors (the Board) was held today, May 20, 2024. Recommend a final dividend of Rs.3/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each (10.41 % of Standalone PAT) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The said dividend, if declared by the members of the Company, shall be credited/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration.
