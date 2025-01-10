(The Boards report is prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") and the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") and forms part of the Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors (the "Board") hereby submits the report of the business and operations of the Company along with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The consolidated performance of the Company and its subsidiaries has been referred to wherever required.

1. Financial Summary and Highlights

The Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2024, is summarized as below

Key highlights of financial performance of your Company for the financial year 2023-24 are provided below:

( in crores)

Particulars Consolidated Standalone Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations 4,828.44 4,029.72 4,862.73 4,036.22 Other Income 5.24 7.70 6.68 7.31 Total Income 4,833.68 4,037.42 4,869.41 4,043.53 Other Expenditure 4,677.33 3,911.95 4,735.37 3,935.52 Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) 156.35 125.47 134.04 108.01 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 15.91 16.34 9.46 9.71 Finance Cost 32.34 24.76 31.66 22.05 Profit Before exceptional items and tax 108.10 84.37 92.92 76.25 Exceptional Items - - Profit before Tax (PBT) 108.10 84.37 92.92 76.25 Tax expense: Current Year 26.86 19.32 22.62 16.92 Earlier Year 0.29 0.11 0.29 0.11 Deferred Tax (0.18) 1.89 0.15 2.20 Profit after Tax (PAT) 81.13 63.05 69.86 57.02 Profit from discontinued operation - - - -

Particulars Consolidated Standalone Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Add: Other Comprehensive Income 0.31 0.12 0.27 0.10 Total Comprehensive Income 81.44 63.17 70.13 57.12 EARNING PER EQUITY SHARE (Face Value of 10 each) i) Basic 34.67 27.59 29.85 24.95 ii) Diluted 34.67 27.59 29.85 24.95

The Company recorded consolidated revenues of

4,828.44 crores for the year ended 31 March, 2024 representing a growth of (20%) over the previous year. The Company recorded a consolidated EBITDA of 156.35 crores and the EBITDA margins stood at 3.24%. The PAT is at 81.13 crores.

The Standalone revenues of the Company stood at 4,862.73 crores for the year ended 31 March, 2024. The standalone PAT stood at 69.86 crores. Your Company has prepared the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, in terms of section 133 and Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013 (as amended) (the "Act") read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

2. Share Capital (i) Authorised Capital

The authorised share capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is 30,00,00,000 comprising of 3,00,00,000 equity shares of 10 each.

(ii) Increase in Paid-Up Capital

During the year under review, there was an increase in paid-up equity share capital, in view of the Company issuing and allotting equity shares as follows: Preferential allotment of 14,00,000 equity shares with a face value of 10/- per equity share at an issue price of 750/- (including premium of

740/- per equity share) to APL Apollo Mart

Limited , on November 9, 2023 consequent to the rights of conversion attached to Share Warrants. As a result of the above, the paid-up equity share capital stands at 24,24,93,260/- comprising of 2,42,49,326 equity shares of 10/- per share fully paid up, as on March 31, 2024.

3. Dividend

The Board of Directors subject to the approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, recommends a dividend of 3/-(Rupees Three Only) per fully paid up equity share of 10 (Rupees Ten) each of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations"), the Board has approved and adopted a Dividend Distribution Policy. The policy details various considerations based on which the Board may recommend or declare Dividend. The Dividend Distribution policy is available on the Companys website at https://shankarabuildpro.com/wp-content/uplo ads/2023/10/Policy18.pdf

4. Reserves

The Company has decided to retain the entire amount of profits for FY 2024 in the profit and loss account and does not propose to transfer amounts to the general reserve out of the amount available for appropriation.

The total profit of 556.79 crores available with the Company on a consolidated basis is proposed to be retained in the profit and loss account.

5. Subsidiary Companies

The Company has 5 subsidiaries as on March 31, 2024.

(i) Vishal Precision Steel Tubes & Strips Private Limited – Has a tube & cold rolled strip processing facility at Bengaluru.

(ii) Centurywells Roofing India Private Limited –Primarily engaged in providing color coated roofing products. It has processing facilities in Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Davangere, Hubli, Mysore, Mangalore, Pune, Secunderabad and Vijayawada. (iii) Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Private Limited - Has a tube processing facility at Hyderabad. (iv) Steel Network (Holdings) Pte. Limited – Registered at Singapore with a stated purpose of engaging in the business of manufacture, distribution of roofing sheets, steel pipes and general hardware and general wholesale trade (including general importers & exporters). (v) Shankara Buildpro Limited- Primarily engaged in business of manufacture, process, sell, import and export or otherwise to deal with sanitary ware, CP fitings, Ceramic & clay tiles, complete range of plumbing products and related accessories etc.

One new subsidiary was added and no company has ceased to be a Shankara Building Products Limited subsidiary during FY 2023-24. The Annual Reports along with the Audited Financial Statements of each of the Subsidiaries of your Company are also available on the website of your Company at https://shankarabuildpro.com/investors-central /#shareholder-information During the year under review, the Board of Directors reviewed the affairs of the subsidiaries. The Company in accordance with the provisions of the Act prepared Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and all its subsidiaries which form part of the Report. Further, the report on the performance and financial position of each subsidiary and salient features of their Financial Statements in the prescribed Form AOC-1 is annexed as Annexure I to this Report.

In compliance with section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Financial Statements of the Subsidiaries are available on the website of the Company and also will be made available upon the request by any member of the Company. In accordance with the provisions of the Act and the amendments thereto, read with the Listing Regulations the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and financial statements of the subsidiary companies are available on our website at https://shankarabuildpro.com/investors-central /#report The Secretarial Audit Report of the Subsidiary Companies are available on our website at https://shankarabuildpro.com/investors/

6. Key Developments

a. Preferential Warrants

During the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company made preferential allotment of 14,00,000 equity shares at a face value of 10/- per equity share to APL Apollo Mart Limited, on exercise of the Share Warrants.

Nature No. of Warrants subscribed No. of Equity shares issued Date of Allotment Share Warrant 14,00,000 14,00,000 November 9, 2023 Total 14,00,000 14,00,000

b. Demerger

In December 18, 2023 the Board of Directors had approved a composite scheme of arrangement amongst Shankara Building Products Limited and Shankara Buildpro Limited (wholly owned subsidiary) and their respective shareholders and creditors under sections 230 to 232 read with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant rules made thereunder which provides the transfer of trading business of the Demerged Company into Resulting Company. As per the scheme of arrangement, the Companys Trading Business will be demerged to Shankara Buildpro Limited and the Company will continue with its manufacturing business, subsidiary and other assets.

Pursuant thereto, the Company has submitted requisite application alongwith draft scheme of arrangement to the Stock Exchanges, i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited for approval under Regulation 37 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, for the Scheme of Arrangement.

7. Particulars of Loans, Advances, Guarantees or Investments under Section 186

The Company makes investments or extends loans/ guarantees to its subsidiaries for their business purposes as and when required by them for its emergent business requirements. The details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under Section 186 of the Act along with the purpose for which such loan or guarantee were utilized forms part of the Notes to standalone financial attached to this Annual report.

The Company has not received loan from Directors and Relatives as per Rule 2 (1) (c) of Companies (Acceptance of Deposit Rule), 2014.

8. Material changes and commitment, if any, affecting financial position of the Company from the end of the financial year till the date of this Report i. Amendment to the Policy for determining materiality of Event/Information. ii. Amendment to the Policy for determining material subsidiaries. iii. Incorporation of new wholly owned subsidiary company i.e Shankara Buildpro Limited. iii. Demerger of the Trading Business of the Company into the Resulting Company (i.e. Shankara Buildpro Limited), on a going concern basis.

Except those disclosed in this Annual Report, there are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of your Company between the end of the financial year i.e., March 31, 2024 and the date of this Report.

9. Unclaimed Dividend

Section 124 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules 2016 (‘the Rules) mandates the Companies to transfer dividend that has remained unpaid/unclaimed for a period of seven years in the unpaid dividend account to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). Transfer of Unpaid and Unclaimed Amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF") a) Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to IEPF

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Act and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), as amended from time-to-time, the declared dividends, which remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of 7 (seven) years and shares in relation to such unpaid/unclaimed dividend shall be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government.

During the year under review, there is no unclaimed divided required to be transferred to the Account of IEPF.

The details of the unclaimed dividend as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website at https://shankarabuildpro.com/wp-content/uplo ads/2024/05/Unclaimed-Dividend-2022-23.pdf. Any shareholder who has a claim on such dividend is requested to contact our Registrar and Share Transfer Agents M/s KFin Technologies Limited. b) Transfer of Shares to IEPF

Section 124(6) of Companies Act, 2013, read with IEPF (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, mandates transfer of underlying shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years or more in the name of Investor Education and Protection Fund. During the year under review, the Company is not required to transfer shares to the IEPF Authority pursuant to the aforesaid rule.

10. Key Consolidated Balance sheet information

The Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its Subsidiaries for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 prepared in compliance with the Indian Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 the Companies Act, 2013, Section 129(3) of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, together with Auditors Report thereon form part of this Annual Report.

11. Capital Expenditure on tangible assets

This year, on a standalone basis, the Company incurred a capital expenditure of 25.78 crores (Gross) as against 37.07 crores (Gross) in the previous year. On a consolidated basis, the capital expenditure stood at 30.28 crores (Gross) for FY 2024 as against 41.39 (Gross) for the previous year.

12. Auditors and Audit Reports

There are no instances of frauds reported by auditors pursuant to sub-section (12) of Section 143 which are reportable to the Central Government.

(i) Statutory Auditor: M/s Sundaram & Srinivasan, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.004207S)

M/s Sundaram & Srinivasan, Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 004207S) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a tenure of 5 (five) years to hold office from the conclusion of the 24th AGM held on June 25, 2019 until the conclusion of the ensuing AGM. Sundaram & Srinivasan tenure of 5 (five) years as Statutory Auditors concludes at this ensuing AGM.

The Company has received confirmation from the Statutory Auditors to the effect that their appointment, if made, will be in accordance with the limits specified under the Act and the firm satisfies the criteria specified in Section 141 of the Act read with Rule 4 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

In terms of the provisions of section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read 6 with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. Sundaram & Srinivasan, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.004207S), have been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of 24th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 29th Annual General Meeting to be held during calendar year 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has re-appointed M/s Sundaram & Srinivasan as the Statutory Auditors of the Company pursuant to Section 139 of the Act for a second term 5 (five) years to hold office the conclusion of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the financial year 2024-25 till the conclusion of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the financial year 2029-30, subject to approval by the Members at the ensuing AGM. The Board recommends to seek consent of its Members at the ensuing AGM on re-appointment of M/s Sundaram & Srinivasan as Statutory Auditors for tenure of 5 (five) years, to examine and audit the accounts of the Company during the said period. The Statutory Auditors report does not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers, which would be required to be dealt with in the Boards Report.

In accordance with the amendment to the provisions of Section 139 by the Companies Amendment Act 2017, notified on May 7, 2018 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the appointment of Statutory Auditors is not required to be ratified by the Members at every Annual General Meeting. The remuneration in the form of fees (excluding GST and out of pocket expenses) for the year ended March 31, 2024 to M/s Sundaram & Srinivasan, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditor of the Company are as follows:

Engagement Amount Statutory Audit including limited reviews 27.00 Other audit related services 3.00 Total 30.00

Note: The above fees exclude GST and out of pocket expenses

(ii) Internal Auditor: M/s GRSM & Associates

The Board based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, has re-appointed an Independent Auditor M/s. GRSM & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company on such terms and conditions as mutually agreed upon between M/s. GRSM &

Associates, Chartered Accountants and the Company, to carry out the internal audit function for FY 2025. The remuneration in the form of fees (excluding GST) for the year ended March 31, 2024 to M/s GRSM & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company are as follows:

Engagement Amount Audit Fees 6.60 Other audit related services - Total 6.60

Note: The above fees exclude GST and out of pocket expenses

(iii) Secretarial Auditor: K. Jayachandran, Practicing Company Secretary (ACS No. 11039 and Certificate of Practice No. 4031)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) rules, 2014, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. K. Jayachandran, Practicing Company Secretary (ACS No. 11309 and

Certificate of Practice No. 4031) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company on terms and conditions as mutually agreed upon between K. Jayachandran, Practicing Company Secretary and the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for FY 2025. The remuneration in the form of fees (excluding GST) for the year ended March 31, 2024 to K. Jayachandran, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company are as follows:

In Lakhs

Engagement Amount Audit Fees 3.00 Other audit related services 0.50 Total 3.50

Note: The above fees exclude GST and out of pocket expenses

The Secretarial Audit Report for FY 2023-24 of the Company is appended as Annexure II to the Directors Report. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report of the Company for FY 2023-24 signed by Mr. K. Jayachandran, Practicing Company Secretary is appended as Annexure III to the Directors Report.

13. Explanations or comments by the Board on every qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made –(i) Statutory Auditors Report

The Auditors Report to the share holders for the year under review does not contain any reservation, qualification or adverse remark. The comments in the Auditors report to the shareholders for the review are self - explanatory and does not need further explanation.

(ii) Secretarial Auditors Report

It has been observed in the secretarial audit that pursuant to Regulation 162 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulation 2018 and as per point 2 of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/94 the listed entity has converted Share Warrants in to Equity Shares after completing 18 months from the date of allotment of Share warrants and there was a delay of 3 days in converting the Share warrants and there by violated the provision of Regulation 162 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulation 2018 and point 2 of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2019/94 and further National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE") have imposed a fine of INR 60,000/- each on the listed entity.

The Board of Directors wish to clarify that it was a one-time non-compliance and 60,000/- (Rupees Sixty Thousand each) fine was imposed by BSE and NSE and the Company duly paid the fine.

14. Particulars of Remuneration to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

The details of Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Senior Management Personnel (SMP) and other employees along with other related matters have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has approved the Remuneration policy for Directors and Key managerial Personnel of the Company. The copy of the Nomination and Remuneration policy can be accessed by clicking on weblink https://shankarabuildpro.com/wp-content/uplo ads/2023/10/Policy10.pdf It is affirmed that the appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and all other employees during the year ended March 31, 2024 is in accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

Your Company conducts a Board Evaluation process for the Board of Directors as a whole, Board Committees and also for the Directors individually through self-assessment and peer assessment. The details of Board Evaluation process for the financial year 2023-24 have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

The statements required under Section 197(12) read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (‘the Rules), as amended, form part of this report as Annexure IV and will be made available to any Member on request.

15. Particulars of Remuneration to Employees

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to the Report as Annexure V.

Statement containing particulars of top 10 employees and the employees drawing remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under Section 197 (12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided as a separate Annexure forming part of this Report. In terms of proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Shareholders. The said statement is also open for inspection by the Shareholders through electronic mode.

16. Corporate Social Responsibility

In compliance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, which monitors and oversees various CSR initiatives and activities of the Company. The Companys CSR Policy is available on the website at https://shankarabuildpro.com/wp-content/uplo ads/2023/10/Policy16.pdf During the year under review, the Company primarily extended its support to the projects in the areas of promoting education, healthcare and communities, supporting primary education and rehabilitating abandoned women and children. The Chief Financial Officer of the

Company has furnished a "Certificate" to the Management that the funds disbursed has been utilized and in the manner approved by the Board of the Company.

The particulars required to be disclosed pursuant to the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy), Rules, 2014, (including amendments, if any) are set out in Annexure VI of this Directors Report.

The Company has spent 92.97 lakhs on standalone during the year under review. The Company is continuously extending its effort for making contributions to various socially useful projects and is confident of meeting the statutory requirement in the coming financial year.

17. Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The matters pertaining to industry structure and developments, opportunities and threats, segment-wise/team-wise performance, outlook, risks and concerns, internal control systems and adequacy, discussion on financial and operational performance are detailed in the Report. The Management Discussion and Analysis report for the year under review and as stipulated under the Listing Regulations is presented in a separate section as Annexure VII forming part of the Annual Report.

18. Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

In accordance with Regulation 34(2)(f) of the Listing Regulations, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) forms a part of this Annual Report describing the initiatives undertaken by the Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. In line with the above, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report forms part of this report and is available on the Companys website at https://shankarabuildpro.com/investors-central /#report

19. Extract of Annual Return

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, a copy of the Annual Return of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 in the prescribed format is available on the Companys website at https://shankarabuildpro.com/investors-central /#report

20. Change in the nature of Business

The Company continues to be in the business of organized retailers of home improvements and building products and there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company or any of its subsidiaries during the year under review.

21. Credit Rating

CRISIL has assigned the Long Term Rating BBB+/Stable and Short Term Rating ‘CRISIL A2 on the bank loan facilities of the Company.

22. Utilisation of Funds

Regulation 32 of the Listing Regulations states that where a listed entity has raised funds through preferential allotment or qualified institutions placement, the listed entity shall disclose every year, the utilization of such funds during that year in its Annual Report until such funds are fully utilized.

The details of funds raised and utilization are as below:

Particulars In crore Mode of Fund Raising Preferential Issue Date of Raising Funds 20/04/2022 and 09/11/2023 Amount Raised 20/04/2022 - 26.25 09/11/2023- 78.75 Object The proceeds of the issue will be utilized for expansion plan, working capital gap requirements, and other general corporate purposes of the Company.

23. Directors & Key Managerial Personnel

A. Composition and size of the Board

The Board has an optimum combination of Executive, Non-Executive and IndependentDirectors. The total strength of the Board as on the date of reporting is seven Directors, of which four are Independent Directors and one is Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director. The composition of the Board of Directors is in due compliance of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The details of Board and Committee composition, tenure of directors, areas of expertise and other details is available in the Corporate governance report that forms part of this Annual Report. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee engages with the Board to evaluate the appropriate characteristics, skills and experience for the Board as a whole, as well as for its individual members with the objective of having a Board with diverse backgrounds and also experience in business, finance, governance, and public service including independence, integrity, high personal and professional ethics, sound business judgement, ability to participate constructively in deliberations and willingness to exercise authority in a collective manner. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, basis such evaluation, determines the role and capabilities required for appointment of Director and thereafter, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommends to the Board the selection of new Directors. The policy of the Company on Directors appointment and remuneration, including the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters, as required under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, is available on the Companys website at https://shankarabuildpro.com/wp-content/uplo ads/2023/10/Policy10.pdf

B. Retirement by Rotation

As per Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, at least two third of the Directors shall be subject to retire by rotation. One-third of such Directors must retire from office at each Annual General Meeting "AGM" of the shareholders and a retiring Director is eligible for re-election. Accordingly Mr. C. Ravikumar (DIN : 01247347), is liable to retire by rotation in terms of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment for the approval of the Members.

As stipulated under Regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 brief resume of the director proposed to be re-appointed is given in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

C. Appointments and Re-appointments Appointment

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 20, 2024, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, recommended to the shareholders to consider the appointment of Mr. N. Muthuraman (DIN:02375046) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director(Non-Executive) of the Company for the first term of Five (5) years subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The brief particulars and expertise of directors seeking appointment together with their other directorships and committee memberships have been given in the annexure to the Notice of the AGM in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standards.

Reappointment

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 20, 2024 recommend to the Shareholders to consider re-appointment of Mr. C. Ravi Kumar (DIN: 01247347) as Director liable to retire by rotation, forms part of Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

The brief particulars and expertise of Director seeking re-appointment together with their other directorships and committee memberships have been given in the annexure to the Notice of the AGM in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standards.

D. Key Managerial Personnel

In terms of Section 2(51) and Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The key managerial personnel of the Company are

• Sukumar Srinivas, Managing Director

• C. Ravikumar, Whole-time Director • Alex Varghese, Chief Financial Officer • Ereena Vikram, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

The Non-Executive and Independent Directors as part of familiarization exercise are introduced to the Companys culture through orientation sessions wherein an overview of Company operations, matters relating to the values and commitments are provided along with an information kit containing documents about the Company such as annual reports, annual presentations, recent press releases, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and the memorandum and articles of association etc. Periodic presentations are made at the Board and Committee meetings on business and performance updates of the Company.

The details regarding the familiarization program for Independent Directors is available on the website of the Company under the link https://shankarabuildpro.com/wp-content/uplo ads/2024/04/Familarization-Programme-2023-2 4.pdf

24. Declaration by Independent Directors

The Independent Directors of your Company have submitted requisite declarations that they continue to meet the criteria of Independence as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulations 16(1)(b) and 25(8) of the Listing Regulations and as amended by SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2021 and there is no change in the status of their Independence and have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties. In terms of Section 150 of the Act and rules framed thereunder, the above Directors have registered themselves with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and they are exempted from appearing for the online proficiency self-assessment test. Furthermore, they have also renewed their registration with IICA for applicable tenures.

The Board of Directors further confirms that the Independent Directors also meet the criteria of expertise, experience, integrity and proficiency in terms of Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

25. Board and Committee Constitution

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of Executive, Non- Executive and Independent Directors to maintain the Independence of the Board and separate its functions of governance and management. As on March 31, 2024, the

Board consists of seven members with one Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, two Executive Directors, and four Independent Directors of which one Independent Director of the Board is a woman. The details of the constitution of the Board and of the Committees, the terms of reference, number of meetings held etc. are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

26. Board and Committee Meetings

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Company / business policy and strategy apart from other Board business. In case of special and urgent business, if the need arises, the Boards / Committees approval is taken by passing resolutions through circulation or by calling Board / Committee meetings at short notice, as permitted by law.

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, seven Board Meetings and (seven meetings- Audit Committee Meetings; four meetings-Risk Management; one each of Nomination & Remuneration, Stakeholders Relationship and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee) meetings were held during the year under review, and all the Board Meeting and Committee Meeting were held in accordance with the guidelines issued by the MCA and by the SEBI. The intervening gap between any two meetings is within the period prescribed by the Act and Listing Regulations. The details of the Board, Committee meetings and of the 28th Annual General Meeting and the attendance of the Directors are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the Annual Report.

27. Audit Committee

The Board of Directors of your Company has duly constituted an Audit Committee in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Act, the Rules framed thereunder read with Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations. The recommendations made by the Audit Committee are accepted by your Board.

As on March 31, 2024, the Audit Committee consisted of 5(five) Directors as its members. The Audit Committee of the Board, is currently headed by an Independent Director as Chairman. The Audit Committee meets at regular intervals to discharge its terms of reference effectively and efficiently. During the year under review, there were no instances where the recommendations of the

Audit Committee were not accepted by the Board. A detailed note on the composition, role and functions of the Audit Committee are disclosed in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Report. The details of charter/policy/code as adopted by the Board is available on the Company website at https://shankarabuildpro.com/wp-content/uplo ads/2024/04/Terms-Reference-Audit-Committee .pdf

28. Directors Responsibility Statements under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013

The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) under the historical cost convention on accrual basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (to the extent notified) and guidelines issued by SEBI. The Ind AS are prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and relevant amendment rules issued thereafter. The Audit Committee meets periodically with the Internal Auditor and the Statutory Auditor to review the manner in which the Auditor are discharging their responsibilities and to discuss audit, internal control and financial reporting issues. To ensure complete independence, the Statutory Auditor and the Internal Auditor have full and free access to the Members of the Audit Committee to discuss any matters of substance. Further, • The accounting policies have been consistently applied except where a newly-issued accounting standard is initially adopted or a revision to an existing accounting standard requires a change in the accounting policy hitherto in use.

• In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there are no material departures.

• The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period.

• The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this

Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. • The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

• The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

• The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively. • The financial statements have been audited by M/s. Sundaram & Srinivasan, Chartered Accountants, Chennai (Firm registration number No. 004207S), the Companys Statutory Auditor and have given unmodified opinion on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

29. Human Resource

The Human Resources function had several challenging mandates during the financial year, key among them was hiring across the organization. In FY24, we continued to accelerate hiring across all key functions to support our growth plans. As of March 31, 2024 we have 881 employees on the payroll of the Company.

30. Information Technology

We have implemented a company-wide ERP system. This system is used to manage and co-ordinate all resources, information and functions of the business on a real-time basis. The ERP system helps in integration of different functional areas to ensure proper communication, productivity, quality and efficiency in decision making. It further helps in tracking customer demands and assisting in maintaining optimum inventory levels. We have a dedicated IT team which is involved in maintaining the ERP system.

The Company believes that in the modern digital age, cyber security is not an IT/information security issue, but a business issue. The Company adopted a multidimensional approach to cyber security which enables the Company to protect the data using a multi-layered defense mechanism and a combination of tools and techniques which complement and augment each other. The processes and systems in the Company reduces the threat and to mitigate the negative financial and reputational impacts, and created an organizational culture of cyber security.

31. Annual Evaluation of Board Performance and Performance of its Committee and of Directors Board Evaluation

The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning, of the Committees and of individual Directors, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations. The Board sought the feedback of Directors on various parameters including:

• Degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities towards stakeholders (by way of monitoring corporate governance practices, participation in the long-term strategic planning,etc.);

• Structure, composition and role clarity of the Board and Committees;

• Extent of co-ordination and cohesiveness between the Board and its Committees; • Effectiveness of the deliberations and process management; Board/Committee culture and dynamics; and • Quality of relationship between Board Members and the Management. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual Directors and the performance of the Board and of the Committees of the Board. The evaluation process endorsed the Board Members confidence in the ethical standards of the Company, the resilience of the Board and the Management in navigating the Company during challenging times, cohesiveness amongst the Board Members, constructive relationship between the Board and the Management and the openness of the Management in sharing strategic information to enable Board Members to discharge their responsibilities and fiduciary duties. The details of the process of performance evaluation are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

Succession Planning

The Company believes that sound succession plans for the leadership are very important for creating a robust future for the Company. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee coordinates with the Board on the leadership succession plan to ensure orderly succession in appointments to the Board and in Senior

Management. The Company strives to maintain an appropriate balance of skills and experience within the organization in an endeavor to introduce new perspectives while maintaining experience and continuity. By integrating workforce planning with strategic business planning, the Company puts necessary financial and human resources in place so that its objectives can be met. In addition, promoting senior management within the organization fuels the ambitions of the talent force to earn future leadership roles.

32. Particulars of contracts or arrangements made with related parties

During the financial year ended 31 March, 2024, all the contracts or arrangements or transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations. The particulars of such transactions with related parties have been disclosed at note no. 47 in the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements as required under Ind AS 24- Related Party Disclosures and as specified under section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended.

There were no materially significant Related Party Transactions made by the Company during the year that required shareholders approval under Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations or which may have a potential conflict with the interests of the Company during the financial year.

All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature.

During the year, there were no contracts or arrangements or transactions entered into with the related parties other than at arms length price. Accordingly, there were no transactions during the year ended March 31, 2024 required to be reported in Form AOC-2 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

In line with the requirements of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions. During the year under review, the Policy has been amended to incorporate the regulatory amendments in the

Listing Regulations. The updated Policy can be accessed on the Companys website at https://shankarabuildpro.com/wp-content/uplo ads/2023/10/Policy20.pdf The details of transaction(s) of the Company with entities belonging to the promoter/promoter group which hold(s) more than 10% shareholding in the Company as required under para A of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations are provided as part of the financial statements. The Company is not categorized as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006. Hence, the MSME Act requires to register under a portal for facilitating MSME vendors. The Company has registered in the platform for MSMEs to electronically factor / discount their receivables, on a without recourse basis, at highly competitive & transparent financing terms.

33. Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information

Governance is the framework that ensures that appropriate business processes and tools are in place for adherence with all the applicable obligations under various regulations across the locations where the Company conducts its business including Board structure, subsidiary performance, Code of Conduct. The Companys governance structure revolves around values based on transparency, integrity, professionalism and accountability which helps to implement the Company strategy effectively and transparently so as to deliver long-term value for the shareholders, employees, business partners and other stakeholders.

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, a report on Corporate Governance for the financial year 2023-24 forms an integral part of this report. The requisite certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance with the mandatory requirements relating to corporate governance as stipulated under the Listing Regulations is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

34. Risk Management

The Company has a well-defined risk management framework in place. The risk management framework works at various levels across the enterprise and these levels form the strategic defence cover of the Companys risk management. The Company has a robust organizational structure for managing and reporting on risks and proactively identifies, assesses, treats, monitors and reports risks as well as to create a risk-aware culture within the organisation and covers areas exposed to risk and also provides a structured process for management of risks and considers the risks that impact mid-term to long-term objective of the business, including those that are reputational in nature.

The Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee of the Board as required under Listing Regulations to frame, implement and monitor the Risk Management Plan of the Company and also has in place a Risk Management Policy approved by the Board. The Risk Management Policy provides oversight and sets the tone for implementing the Risk Framework across the organization. The Risk Management Committee reviews the status of key risks, progress of Risk Framework implementation across locations and any exceptions as flagged to it, on quarterly basis. Further, the Risk Management Committee is authorized to monitor and review risk management plan and empowered, inter alia, to review and recommend to the Board the modifications to the Risk Management Policy. The Chief Risk Officer is the custodian of the framework and oversight of the framework provided by Risk Management Committee of Directors. The Risk Management Committee reviews and monitors the key risks and their mitigation measures periodically and provides an update to the Board on Companys risks. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls.

The Risk Management Policy can be accessed on the Companys website i.e. https://shankarabuildpro.com/wp-content/uplo ads/2023/10/Policy14.pdf The details of risk management framework have been explained in the Managements Discussion and Analysis Report which is provided as an Annexure VII to this report.

35. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

In accordance with the provision of Section 134(5)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company has an Internal Control System.

The Companys internal control systems are well established and commensurate with the nature of its business. The Audit Committee reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control system. Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company the board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2023-24. Pursuant to the provisions of the Section 134(5)(f) of the Act, the Company during the year devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws.

The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is defined in the Audit Charter. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Independent Internal Auditor reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Independent Internal Auditor develops an Annual Audit Plan based on the risk profile of the business activities. The Internal Audit plan is approved by the Audit Committee, which also reviews compliance to the plan. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action(s) in their respective area(s) and thereby strengthen the controls. The significant audit observations and corrective action(s) thereon are presented to the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee, at its meetings, reviews the reports submitted by the Internal Auditor. Also, the Audit Committee at frequent intervals has independent sessions with the Statutory Auditor and the Management to discuss the adequacy and effectiveness of internal financial controls.

36. Whistle Blower/Vigil Mechanism

We believes in promoting a culture of trust and transparency and the vigil mechanism resonates with the same values. The Company has a vigil mechanism established in accordance with the Act and Listing Regulations which provides a formal channel for all its Directors, employees, business associates including customers to approach the Chairman of the Audit Committee to make protective disclosures about the unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct.

The Vigil Mechanism/Whistleblower Policy is available on the Companys website at https://shankarabuildpro.com/wp-content/uplo ads/2023/10/Policy17.pdf

37. Code of Conduct

The Company has a robust and effective framework for monitoring compliances with applicable laws within the organization and providing updates to Senior Management and the Board periodically. The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors periodically reviews the status of the compliances with the applicable laws. A declaration regarding compliance with the code of conduct signed by the Companys Managing Director is published in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the Annual Report.

38. Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at Workplace

The Company expects all its employees to act in accordance with the highest professional and ethical standards upholding the principles of integrity and compliance at all times. In this regard, expectations around compliance are communicated to the employees through multiple channels. The Company as an equal opportunity employer seeks to ensure that the workplace is free of any kind of harassment or inappropriate behaviour. Comprehensive policies and procedures have been laid down, to create an environment where there is respect and dignity in every engagement. The Company has adopted zero tolerance for sexual harassment at the workplace. This is imbibed in the Companys culture. The Company has formulated a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and the rules thereunder. The required awareness is created by communicating the essence of the policy to all employees at regular intervals through assimilation and awareness programs. The following are the summary of the complaints received and disposed off during FY 2024:

Particulars Details No of Complaints of sexual harassment received in the year Nil No of Complaints disposed off during the year Not Applicable No of cases pending for more than ninety day Not Applicable

The Company has constituted an Internal Committee (IC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

39. Deposits

Your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year and there are no deposits which are remaining unclaimed or unpaid as at the end of the year and, as such, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as on the date of the Balance sheet.

40. Compliance with Secretarial Standards

During the year under review, your Company has duly complied with the applicable provisions of the Revised Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

41. Book Closure

For the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the Register of Shareholders and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 14th June, 2024 to Friday, 21st June, 2024 (both days inclusive).

42. Disclosure requirements

As per SEBI Listing Regulations, Corporate Governance Report with Auditors Certificate thereon and Management Discussion and Analysis are attached, which form part of this report.

43. Conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo Conservation of energy:

The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, research and development, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure VIII to the Boards Repo Technology absorption, adaptation and innovation:

The Company continues to use the latest technologies for improving the productivity and quality of its services and products. The Companys operations do not require significant import of technology.

Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo

There was no Foreign Exchange inflow from our wholly owned subsidiary, Steel Network Holdings Pte Limited in Singapore to Shankara Building Products Limited to during the year.

44. Reporting of frauds

There were no instances of frauds during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and/ or Board under Section 143 (12) of the Act and the rules made thereunder.

45. Significant and Material Orders passed by the Courts/Regulators

There were no significant and material order passed by the Regulators or Courts during the financial year 2023-24.

However, the Company would like to inform that the exchanges have imposed a penalty of RS. 60,000 (Rupees Sixty Thousand Only) under violation of Regulation 162 of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("ICDR Regulations"). This was the one time violation and the Company has paid the fine to The National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE").

46. Other disclosures

(i) Details of equity shares with differential rights

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights during the year.

(ii) Details of sweat equity shares issued

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year.

(iii) Buy Back of Securities

The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.

(iv) Bonus Shares

No Bonus Shares were issued during the year under review.

(v) The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof : Not applicable. (vi) There are no applications made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year.

(vii) Voting Rights which are not directly exercised by the employees in respect of shres for the subscription/Purchase of which loan was given by the Company (as there is no scheme pursuant to which such persons can beneficially hold shares as envisaged under section 67(3)(c) of the Act).

(viii) The Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

47. Reconciliation of Share Capital

The Share capital audit was carried out by a Practising Company Secretary to reconcile the total equity share capital with NSDL and CDSL and the total issued and listed equity share capital issued by the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

48. Listing with Stock Exchanges

The Company has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2023-24 and 2024-25 to the Exchanges where the Company shares are listed i. e, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (‘NSE) and BSE Ltd (‘BSE).

49. Green Initiatives

Electronic copies of the Annual report for the year 2024 and the Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting are sent only to Shareholders whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ depository participant(s). To support the "Green Initiative", Shareholders who have not registered their email addresses are requested to register the same with their DPs in case the shares are held by them in electronics form and with RTA in case the shares are held by them in physical form.

Acknowledgement

The Board place on record its thanks to its customers, vendors, investors, bankers, financial institution, employees and all other stakeholders for their continued support during the year. The Board places on record our appreciation of the contribution made by the employees at all levels as the Company consistent growth was made possible only by their hard work, solidarity, cooperation and support.

