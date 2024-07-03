iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Enterprises-DVR Share Price

5.08
(-4.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:42 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.35
  • Day's High5.44
  • 52 Wk High6.85
  • Prev. Close5.34
  • Day's Low5.07
  • 52 Wk Low 4.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20
  • Div. Yield0
Future Enterprises-DVR KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

5.35

Prev. Close

5.34

Turnover(Lac.)

0.46

Day's High

5.44

Day's Low

5.07

52 Week's High

6.85

52 Week's Low

4.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Future Enterprises-DVR Corporate Action

Future Enterprises-DVR NEWS AND UPDATE

Future Enterprises-DVR SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:34 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Future Enterprises-DVR FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Future Enterprises-DVR Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Future Enterprises-DVR

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Future Enterprises-DVR

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Future Enterprises-DVR share price today?

The Future Enterprises-DVR shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Future Enterprises-DVR?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Enterprises-DVR is ₹20.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Future Enterprises-DVR?

The PE and PB ratios of Future Enterprises-DVR is 0 and 0.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Future Enterprises-DVR?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Enterprises-DVR stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Enterprises-DVR is ₹4.1 and ₹6.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Future Enterprises-DVR?

Future Enterprises-DVR's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.86%, 3 Years at -27.48%, 1 Year at -6.32%, 6 Month at -12.32%, 3 Month at 0.75% and 1 Month at -0.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Future Enterprises-DVR?

The shareholding pattern of Future Enterprises-DVR is as follows:
Promoters - 72.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Enterprises-DVR

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

