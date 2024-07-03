Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹5.35
Prev. Close₹5.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.46
Day's High₹5.44
Day's Low₹5.07
52 Week's High₹6.85
52 Week's Low₹4.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
The Future Enterprises-DVR shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Enterprises-DVR is ₹20.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Future Enterprises-DVR is 0 and 0.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Enterprises-DVR stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Enterprises-DVR is ₹4.1 and ₹6.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Future Enterprises-DVR's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.86%, 3 Years at -27.48%, 1 Year at -6.32%, 6 Month at -12.32%, 3 Month at 0.75% and 1 Month at -0.37%.
